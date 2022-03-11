This is inside the new and sophisticated home of Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex

The model Diana Torres The 47-year-old had a long absence on his social networks where he accumulates more than a million and a half followers from all latitudes. The last thing that was known about the former Miss Universe is that she launched a line of products for the home that bears the same name as hers.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

The truth is that now the ex of Mark Anthony He reappeared before the media and announced that he is moving out of town. Ryan and Cristian’s mother left Los Angeles where she recently lived and settled in a huge house in Florida to be close to her sister and her new love.

On these days, Diana Torres She is decorating her new home and for Valentine’s Day she dared to pose with her boyfriend, whose face she covered on social networks because she does not dare to reveal her identity and wants to share moments with him without being harassed by cameras.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

“Oh hello Florida! New year, new place… It’s a new day! Decorating my new home!” she wrote. Diana Torres on social networks while showing a video showing the interior of his house. One of her favorite corners is her balcony, a space to contemplate the city and relax at the same time.

The move of Diana Torres It has a lot to do with the fact that in Florida he is closer to the places where he develops his career and his children as a result of the relationship with Mark Anthony They make constant visits whenever they have a gap in their careers that they develop in New York.