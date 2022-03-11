This is inside the new and sophisticated home of Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex

The model Diana Torres The 47-year-old had a long absence on his social networks where he accumulates more than a million and a half followers from all latitudes. The last thing that was known about the former Miss Universe is that she launched a line of products for the home that bears the same name as hers.

Dayanara Torres. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

The truth is that now the ex of Mark Anthony He reappeared before the media and announced that he is moving out of town. Ryan and Cristian’s mother left Los Angeles where she recently lived and settled in a huge house in Florida to be close to her sister and her new love.

