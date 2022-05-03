This is ‘Irma Vep’, the new series that premieres HBO and HBO Max in June

Written and directed by Emmy nominee Olivier Assayas (Carlos), starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (the danish girl) and produced in collaboration with A24, Irma Vep will premiere on Monday June 6 on HBO Max and HBO. Irma Vep It will have its world premiere in the Official Section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star who, disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, arrives in France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Against the backdrop of a gritty police thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between her and the character she plays begin to blur and coalesce. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain terrain that lies on the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Olivier Assayas is a French filmmaker who has become an important voice in international contemporary cinema. He began his career as a painter and graphic designer. Later, he began to make his own short films while pursuing his interest in the globalization of culture and technology as editor of Cahiers du Cinema (1980-1985). Since his first feature film, «Désordre» (1986), winner of the Critics’ Week Award at the Venice Biennale, he has not stopped making a single rich and diverse work that has earned him international recognition. Among his most celebrated films are: “Irma Vep”; “Summer Hours,” named one of the “Best Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)” by The New York Times; “Demon lover”; “Clean”; “Carlos,” which won a Golden Globe® for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and garnered two Emmy® nominations, including Best Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special; “Clouds of Sils Maria,” for which Kristen Stewart won the César for Best Supporting Actress; “Personal Shopper”, which won the director award at Cannes; “Something in the Air,” which won Best Screenplay at Venice; and more recently “Non-Fiction” and “Wasp Network”.

the cast of Irma Vep It is made up of Alicia Vikander as Mira, Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, Adria Arjona as Laurie, Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn, Byron Bowers as Herman, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou, Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux, and Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie.