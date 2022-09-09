Entertainment

This is Isabella, the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman They were one of the most iconic couples in the world of Hollywood in the 90s. They met in 1989, on the set of the movie Days of Thunder, and fell madly in love.

Their relationship flourished very quickly and in December 1990 they were married in Telluride, Colorado, becoming the most beloved marriage in the film industry. However, shortly after they decided to enlarge the family, first adopting Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise and then to Connor Antony Cruise.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Clarke reveals secrets to Smith before filming “The House of the Dragon”

9 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Social Media Nickname Is Driving Fans Crazy

10 mins ago

This was Paco Rabanne’s party in Paris

20 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian shows off sexy Talentless bra and shorts donated by Scott Disick after fans slam their relationship

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button