This is Isabella, the eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman They were one of the most iconic couples in the world of Hollywood in the 90s. They met in 1989, on the set of the movie Days of Thunder, and fell madly in love.

Their relationship flourished very quickly and in December 1990 they were married in Telluride, Colorado, becoming the most beloved marriage in the film industry. However, shortly after they decided to enlarge the family, first adopting Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise and then to Connor Antony Cruise.

Nicole and Tom with their children.

But in 2001, Tom Cruise filed for divorce from Nicole Kidman for supposed irreconcilable differences, although many assure that that separation was due to the actor’s fan of Scientology. So much so that his two children stayed with him and to this day share the same belief as the actor, having no link with his mother.

one of them is Isabella Jane Kidman Cruise, who is currently 29 years old. The daughter of movie stars lives in Croydon, south London, with her husband, a British consultant named Max Parker, whom she married in 2015.

The daughter of Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman She stays away from the fame of her parents but inherited her passion for art from them. She is a graduate of the prestigious London Delamar academy of makeup and hairdressing, and she is dedicated to painting, being a true entrepreneur who sells her paintings online.

It also gives style to pins, cell phone covers, bags or t-shirts, which it sells at fairly low prices that do not exceed 30 dollars.

Isabella today.

Regarding the bond with his mother, Nicole Kidmanit is known that both Isabella and Connor practice Scientology, which is why they would have decided not to have contact with her, since she was classified by the Church as a “suppressive person”.