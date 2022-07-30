This is Jennifer Aniston’s favorite Japanese restaurant

Japanese food is one of those that Hollywood stars consume with greater confidence when seeking to break the diet, since its low fat means that they do not deviate much from heavy diets. Jennifer Aniston is one of those who is amazed by the cuisine of the Asian country.

the famous actress Jennifer Aniston became famous as one of the main stars of the historical series friends and, within it, many anecdotes have been known and others continue to be revealed. One of the most famous is the story of the salad he ate for years, the same chicken salad with slight variations.

Part of the cozy internal spaces of the Zuma in New York.

This is one of the anecdotes that tells us something about the way in which the actress has always taken care of her diet and her figure, a situation that continues today and, over the years, has been perfected. In this way, Jennifer Aniston He found an Asian wonder to eat away from home.

This is the chain of Japanese music restaurants Zuma, and although there are very few in the world, you can get some of them in the cities you usually visit. The restaurants Zuma they began their success in London, then in New York, Dubai, Hong Kong and Madrid.

Especially, Jennifer Aniston She is a regular at the New York branch, the city where she lives and enjoys a wide and not cheap Japanese cuisine. The menu includes dishes such as marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf or jumbo tiger prawn with yuzu and pepper, some of the actress’s favourites.

The luxury service is one of the attractions of the restaurant.

Another attraction that loves to enjoy Jennifer Aniston in the restaurant Zumais the sushi counter with chefs dedicated exclusively to preparing it at the bar and the robata grill, inspired by the way Japanese fishermen serve their dishes.