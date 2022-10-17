This is Jennifer Aniston’s impressive luxury kitchen

Jennifer Aniston is recognized worldwide thanks to her role in the sitcom Friends, a production that allowed her not only to earn millions of dollars, but also to enjoy her love of acting, entertaining much of the world with her valued performance.

Mention the name of Jennifer Aniston immediately leads us to two main thoughts, his role as Rachel in friends and her relationship with the famous actor Brad Pitt. However, the life of this actress is much more than her role in the series and her time with her. pitt.

Jennifer Aniston He has also had a presence in films such as all mighty (2003) next to Jim Carrey, follow me roll (2011) and mystery on board (2019) next to Adam Sandler, My girlfriend Polly (2004) together with ben stillernot counting other film productions and her recent foray into the world of personal care with her vegan line called lolavie.

All this has contributed to increasing his fortune, which is estimated by the media celebrity net worth at 320 million dollars, a sum more than enough to acquire properties to your liking and measure.

Regarding his house, a mansion located in Bel-Air Costing $21 million, it’s a place as unique as the actress. As expected, it has ample spaces for each of the rooms that make up this home, among which the bar area with a pool table for the enjoyment of friends and family stands out.

But the most important space in the house, which is none other than the kitchen, stands out thanks to the colors and a unique element that not every house is famous for, a Pizza oven. It also has a large island that can accommodate 5 people at a time with original carved wooden benches to sit on.

The predominant colors are gray, the black of the marble for the countertops, and the light brown of the wood that gives the unique finishes of this space that is finished off with a seven-burner stove and a conventional oven.

