This is Jennifer Aniston’s recipe that went viral on TikTok

The actress prepared this delicious dish for her Friends friends

October 10, 2022 01:11 a.m.

For years the rumor spread that a salad, prepared by Jennifer Aniston, She fed her female setmates for a decade when she was filming the series Friends. The recipe went viral TikTok at the beginning of the year, when various content creators began publishing tutorials on how to do it.

The actress has created her own version of the Cobb salad. Photo: Telva

It all came about in 2010 when actress Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the legendary series, claimed that she had the same salad for lunch with her companions for 10 years. Cox explained that it was Jennifer Aniston who prepared the salad “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer manipulated with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what.”

The cob salad It normally has diced chicken breast, sliced ​​bacon, avocado, romaine lettuce, quail egg, Roquefort cheese, cherry tomato, olive oil, sherry vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper. But the “Jennifer Aniston” salad that went viral has nothing to do with it.

“Jennifer Aniston’s Salad” which they have made videos of and recipes on social media, has bulgur, diced cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chick peas, crumbled feta cheese and chopped pistachios.

Cobb salad has many ways to prepare. Photo: Direct to the Palate

The most surprising thing is that the version of the salad of Jennifer Aniston does not match the previous ones either. In an interview, she assured that the salad she prepared had shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of chickpeas, bacon and a basic vinaigrette. The actress added that, although she looked delicious, it was not the salad she ate on Friends.

Eating the same thing over and over can be boring, repetitive and, for some, unhealthy. However, a good recipe can lead you to repeat the same food over and over again for years, without getting tired. You can prepare the three versions of the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” add a good company and decide which version you stay with.