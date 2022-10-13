This is Jessica Alba’s technique to eliminate wrinkles and produce collagen after 40

Jessica Alba lights up social media with one of his secrets show off porcelain skin in record time, so be inspired by his proposal to remove wrinkles Y produce collagen in the face, the best is that will rejuvenate your appearance in record time. You will be surprised by the results!

When we thought that only expensive treatments would help us have a healthy face, glowy ylfree from fine linesthe ‘Valentine’s Day’ actress reminds us that adopt good habits It will give us a dazzling appearance, so we suggest you try this idea.

This is how Jessica Alba removes wrinkles from the mouth

Through her Instagram account, the famous shared a video detailing the Step by Step from his skincare routine. In the short clip applied serum, face cream, in addition to a eye contour. Three basics that you cannot miss for fade the signs of agein addition to nourish your skin

This is how Jessica Alba removes wrinkles from the mouth. Photo: IG

How to make a homemade face cream?

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of aloe vera pulp

Preparation and mode of use:

Mix the two ingredients until you get a homogeneous solution.

apply About you face and neck clean with delicate circular massages.

About you clean with delicate circular massages. use it daily so that your skin looks nourished.

so that your skin looks nourished. Remember to complement with a sunscreen.

You, would you try the technique of Jessica Alba for remove wrinkles Y produce collagen? We will integrate these three elements very soon.