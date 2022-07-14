This is Joseph Quinn, the ‘heavy’ from ‘Stranger things 4’ who plays Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

The ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 finale has left Eleven and her gang prepared to face the battle that will put an end to the successful Netflix series. The Duffer brothers have given no respite to the characters, who in this last batch have faced the powerful Vecna ​​and his monster henchmen revealing, incidentally, his origins. And among the Hawkins boys there is one who has been the great revelation of these last chapters: Eddie Munson.

The most famous ‘heavy’ of the institute of the convulsive town of Indiana (USA) appeared for the first time in this fourth season as a rather ‘outsider’ student, leader of the ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ club (the Hellfire Club), who, without However, it sheltered rookies like Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). From the beginning he became the most wanted person in Hawkins, suspected of the murder of cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, but little by little he won the affection of the fans of ‘Stranger things’ with his black humor and, of course, his memorable electric guitar solo interpreting the classic by Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’.

Eddie Munson playing Metallica’s Master of Puppets in the Upside Down to lure the demobats is easily one of the Top 5 coolest things I’ve ever seen on Stranger Things. pic.twitter.com/ii1A0By7L9 —Netflix (@netflix) July 5, 2022

Many fans of the series analyzed his fingers in detail in that scene that has marked the fourth season of the series. Was what was playing really the result of the musical mastery of Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Eddie in the series? At 29, this British performer born and raised in South London has since childhood playing that instrumentso he wasn’t daunted when the Duffers provided him with the script for the last two episodes just a few days before shooting: “I had to practice like crazy at three in the morning, memorizing the script,” he confessed to Tudum.

Metallica’s congratulations

“We had a background track and I was playing on it”, the actor commented on his performance, which even impressed the veteran band, who admitted they were “beyond excitedNot just because they included ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but because they had such an essential scene built around it.”

“I’m not a virtuoso, but I can play the guitar and get away with it“, Quinn had already warned the creators of the Netflix series when, in the ‘casting’, he tried to convince them that he was the one to play Eddie, the rebellious lover of ‘metal’ who wears disheveled hair that he got thanks to an effective wig.

His mastery of the guitar wasn’t the only thing the Duffers liked about him. His previous works also had weight. Because Quinn already had experience on British television, the BBC, in titles like ‘Return to Howards End’, ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Dickensian’, where he coincided with actors like Olivia Colman, Lily Collins and Dominic West.

In ‘Game of Thrones’

He also had roles in the miniseries ‘Catherine the Great’, starring Helen Mirren, and even in the famous ‘Game of Thrones‘with a fleeting appearance as a soldier of the Starks in the fourth chapter of the seventh season.

little addicted to networks

But it is that Quinn was very clear from a young age that his thing was to be on stage. So he studied at the prestigious Emanuel School in Battersea after landing a drama scholarship, which he then completed by entering the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

What is not so good for him is the world of being famous. He has an Instagram account, although his posts are practically limited to the promotion of ‘Stranger things’. And a few years ago he already spoke in ‘Nuit Magazine’ about his relationship with the networks, when he had not yet registered on Instagram. “I find it an incredibly image-focused medium that devalues ​​the use of words“, he assured then, while admitting that he did not have Facebook, but he did have Twitter: “It is a useful way to know the news and see what other people are doing”.

If he hadn’t managed to break through as an actor, he didn’t have a very clear plan B: “I would like to think that I would live on a beach, doing something for very little money and being happy“He commented. At the moment, thanks to the mark he has left on ‘Stranger things’, it is clear that the beach will only be his vacation spot.