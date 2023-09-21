This is Jungkook’s real face from BTS according to Artificial Intelligence, it changed completely

Artificial Intelligence (AI) It has become popular today, creating technologies capable of answering questions based on data banks, as well as recreating voices, faces or images based on certain concepts. fans of bts They have used it to listen to songs performed by boybands thanks to the recording of their voices.

many videos of bts cover made by ai, because it processes the idols’ original sound and tries to imitate it and manages to make it sound similar to another song. These techniques also involve data recorded on the Internet to answer group-related questions.

However, some users have experimented AI generated images To know how the members will look in a few years or how their children will look in the future.

BTS: This is Jungkook’s real face according to AI

Some users use AI to recreate images from information, such as restoring an old photograph or depicting something that does not actually exist or that each person can imagine differently. in the matter of Jungkook BTS, an artificial intelligence recreated his “real face” and this was the result.

The change was quite drastic, as it completely changed jungkook from bts And he really looks like another person, but Aye Used, HopTop, it was created from the database that some of these technologies work with, so they featured the singer that way.

However, some of the features he kept were the shape of his nose, lips and chin, but he looks like a different boy. However, it may not look the same as you are used to seeing it through photographs, because in real life the perspective changes completely.