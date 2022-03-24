This is Lucero’s degree of studies

The famous experienced complications with the study because she began recording in productions when she was just a child.

March 23, 2022 08:42 a.m.

bright Star She has remained in force in the world of entertainment since she was just a girl, her first participation occurred between 1982 and 1984, when she was 10 years old, and it was in the programs “Alegrías de noon” and Chiquilladas de Televisa.

Her brilliance was so great that it would not take long to be called to star in soap operas and even movies, which ended up being a success. Lucero was simply the star of the 80’s in the Mexican television.

It is because the famous spent a lot of time busy in recordings that the question arises as to what academic degree she studied.

Lucero’s studies

A couple of years ago, it was Lucero herself who, through her podcasttalked about his studies and how he managed between them and recording calls.

The also singer recalled that her mother, Mrs. Lucero LeonI would have put What condition to continue studying so that she could continue working as an actress. And not only that, but she had to get good grades.

Shortly before starting her first telenovela, the artist revealed that she went through many changes and one of them was changing schools to a bilingual one; Nevertheless. After a lack of time due to the recording of “Chispita”, the famous woman had to continue her studies with a private teacher who taught her everything.

It was in this way that the famous concluded with her basic and half education.