This is Matt Damon’s best-rated critically acclaimed movie

Happy Birthday Matt Damon! american actor celebrates its 52 years today with a successful career. Since her adolescence, she has shown her passion for acting, making it clear that he did not conceive of another path for his life. After dropping out of Harvard University, she moved to New York in search of opportunities in Cinema industry. In this way, he landed unforgettable roles and was even nominated four times by the Academy.

Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan, Ocean’s Eleven, the franchise of Jason Bourne, Invictus, Interstellar, The Martian, Ford vs. Ferrari And the list could go on. All these titles are part of the prestigious filmography of Matt Damon. On his birthday, we went over what the 3 best films valued by critics with this Hollywood star who continues to surprise with each of her facets.

+ Top 3 Matt Damon Movies According to Rotten Tomatoes

3. Behind the chandelier

With a 94% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the third-place film is Behind the candlestick. The film directed by Steven Soderbergh It features performances by Michael Douglas and Matt Damon with a script by Richard LaGravenese. Available in hbo maxchronicles the six-year romance between flamboyant artist Liberace and his young lover Scott Thorson.

2.True Grit

Alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Bridges and Josh Brolin, Matt Damon stars in True Grit. Under the direction of Ethan and Joel Coen, features a headstrong teenager who enlists the help of a sheriff to track down her father’s killer. With a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is one of the best-reviewed films by the American actor who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today.

1. Good Will Hunting

In 1997, the feature film was released that would mark a before and after in Matt Damon’s career. From a script that he formulated with Ben Affleck, he starred in this story directed by Gus Van Sant with Robin Williams leading the cast. Available to enjoy at Paramount+ and with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, exposes an MIT janitor who has an excellent gift for math, but needs the help of a psychologist to find his way in life. An unmissable on this day!