“This is my body… let’s live without so many filters”: Ludwika Paleta and the seductive beach look with which she set Instagram on fire

The 43-year-old actress hesitated to publish the photos in which “there are traces” of how she takes care of her body, but there are also traces of her pregnancies.

Its purpose was to send a message of acceptance and to put an end to prejudices and stereotypes of the ideal body. Although in the end what he did was give a whole life lesson, especially for the courage he had to publish two photographs without any retouching.

Good Morning. I have to confess that I hesitated to upload these photos. I did not want to retouch them and we are unaccustomed, or at least I am, to seeing bodies without “fixing”, was the message with which Ludwika Paleta began her forceful reflection.

Her words were the perfect complement to her revealing photographs where she is seen enjoying the beauty of the sea and feeling full by accepting and loving her figure wearing a revealing black bikini.

“That’s how my body is”, he sentenced and then argued “I do take care of myself, I do eat well (and although there are still traces of all the pasta and pizzas that I ate on my vacations, there are also the traces of my pregnancies, exercise and the care I give it) Let’s live without so many filters please”.

The courage of the 43-year-old actress overwhelmed all the followers who had nothing but praise for her. “Come on, you’re spectacular. You do not need touch-ups or filters, ”said her sister Dominica of her, opening the way to a wave of compliments.

“I see you perfect”, “María Joaquina, how you have grown!”, “I am marrying you, miss”, “Your beauty is out of this world”, “Like good wines”, and “Whoever doubts the existence of a goddess who looks at this photo”, were some of the compliments that Ludwika received.

