this is my top! That’s how much I’ve gotten into ”- SOS Fanta

Mattia Aramu is one of the revelations of fantasy football. A bet won so far, thanks to his four goals and two assists. The Venezia playmaker is also a fanta sufferer and he revealed it to Fantacalcio.it, who interviewed him.

FANTACALCIO – “Yes, I play with it and I like it. I idol? This is something that makes me really proud and I am happy about it, because I also receive so many messages of appreciation from fantasy football players. I always think of the downside, though; I hope not to receive too much criticism if I go a little worse during the season, but rather to be encouraged ”.

B SERIES – “Yes, if you are also attentive to Serie B then you are more prepared on bets, which are the ones that make the difference to fantasy football”.

PENALTIES – “I go absolutely by instinct; I show up on the spot and decide where to shoot. I don’t like to think about the stats or where a goalkeeper has gone in the last three times. Where I feel like kicking, football ”.

BOLOGNA – “If they bring points, I want to score against anyone. I don’t think too far, but only about Bologna after the break. Maybe I hope to score there, because I set my goals day after day ”.

VENICE – “There are many interesting young people here in Venice, even if Busio and Ampadu in my opinion are very promising young people, who have already shown themselves at the beginning of the season. Even Svoboda and Johnsen are confirming themselves after an excellent year in Serie B. They are all managing well in my opinion ”.

LEAGUE – “It’s me, Vacca, the two physiotherapists in pairs, Lezzerini, Okereke, Modolo, Ceccaroni, Forte, Svoboda and Mazzocchi”.

PURCHASE – “Did I buy myself? Yes, of course, I got myself in pink by threatening anyone who auctioned me. I’m kidding, of course, but they knew I had to have me in pink. I should have spent about ten, because despite everything there were physiotherapists who had tried to raise the price knowing that I was motivated to take me. They were smart because they knew I would go all the way but then I told them to stop ”.

LOCKER ROOM – “We make fun of ourselves a lot, also because we have been doing it at Venice for three years now and it has become a ritual for us. This year to be honest we take it a little more lightly since we are in Serie A, while the other years we cared more and there were also teasing. Obviously now being in Serie A there are more things in between to think about, but we always like to have fun and see who is better. And moreover, being in Serie A this year we have jointly agreed a new rule. Obviously, we never field the players of the teams we are playing against that matchday ”.

VOTES – “The next day we are always there to discuss the votes (smiles, ed), of course, but it is right that it should be so. It’s the beauty of fantasy football, for better or for worse “.

RANKING – “The podium at the moment is as follows: physiotherapists first, Lezzerini second and myself third. They fear me and they know it, because I’ve been winning fantasy football for two years in a row, so they all have an eye on me. They are the team to beat. I simply bet every year on a forward from a great team, and this year my choice fell on Lautaro Martinez ”.

GOAL AGAINST – A user asks: why do you always sign against me in fanta? Aramu replies like this: “I can tell Salvo there is nothing I can do about it; it doesn’t depend on me (laughs, editor’s note) “.

