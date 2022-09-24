Entertainment

This is Natalie Portman’s amazing IQ

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Many performers have passed through the big screen, but only a few managed to win the affection and applause of the audience. One of them is Natalie Portmanwho from a very young age showed that she is the owner of an impressive talent and that she is capable of giving life to any character.

Due to her ability to act and her versatility in front of the cameras, the actress has become the winner of important awards, one of them being the Oscar award to Best actress. In addition to succeeding in her profession as an interpreter, she also became one of the smarter people and owner of a high intelligence quotient.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 44 3 minutes read

Related Articles

this is how his unknown brother Cristian is, with whom he works in Hollywood

7 mins ago

Foot Mondial 2022 – Lionel Messi has forgiven, this player will go to Qatar

9 mins ago

Notes of sorority and feminism. On Mean Girls (2004) – Ramona

18 mins ago

Kim Kardashian thanks Pete Davidson for this incredible gift!

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button