This is Natalie Portman’s amazing IQ

Many performers have passed through the big screen, but only a few managed to win the affection and applause of the audience. One of them is Natalie Portmanwho from a very young age showed that she is the owner of an impressive talent and that she is capable of giving life to any character.

Due to her ability to act and her versatility in front of the cameras, the actress has become the winner of important awards, one of them being the Oscar award to Best actress. In addition to succeeding in her profession as an interpreter, she also became one of the smarter people and owner of a high intelligence quotient.

Find out what Natalie Portman’s IQ is

Undoubtedly, the interpreter is recognized as one of the world’s smartest celebrities It is known that he has a IQ of 140 pointswhich is considered one of the highest and this is because the average is between 90 and 109, while scores between 120 and 129 are considered a higher level of intelligence.

Having said that, Natalie Portman She has a very high IQ. This intelligence has led her to great achievements over the years: she not only succeeded in Hollywood as a respected and acclaimed actress, but she also achieved great recognition during her time at the university.

The producer is also considered a prominent personality within the scientific community. She when she had already achieved great fame for Leon: The Professional Y starwars, the star decided to prioritize her education. In this way, she graduated with a degree in Psychology and even published two scientific articles.

When he entered Harvard he decided to do it with his birth name: Natalie Herschlag. However, her classmates and her teachers soon noticed that she was the famous performer who had succeeded in different movies. Even so, her fame did not help her grow in her career, but rather her intelligence, knowledge and effort.

“It was very clear when I was a student that I was a very determined person and able to focus on effort for a sustained period,” he said. Stephen M. Kosslyna former Harvard psychology professor and dean of social sciences, who worked with portman when he was a research assistant in his lab.

Professor at Harvard Law School, Alan M. Dershowitzalso considered portman as an exceptional student. “She was in my seminar called Neuropsychology and the Law, and I didn’t know who she was because her name was Natalie Hershlag. It was a few weeks into the semester that I found out that she was an actress, but she was an excellent student.”

The actress got an A+ from the researcher Alan Dershowitz in his article on new lie detection methods, who seeing the star’s potential decided to hire her as a research assistant for a book he was writing. Without a doubt, his intelligence quotient It helped her grow and get very high in the university career she chose.

In addition to these great achievements that we have just mentioned, Natalie Portman also stands out for knowing how to pronounce several languages ​​very easily. The star speaks Hebrew, as it is her native language, but also English, French, Spanish, German and Japanese.

