This is Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill’s girlfriend

ANDn the middle of the alleged crisis of couple that will be between Shakira and Gerard Piqudue to an alleged infidelity of the footballer, the name of another famous person has recently come to light, and it is about Henry Cavill.

What does Cavill have to do with this?

In social networks, he was taking up a video from 2015 in which the interpreter of Superman is seen, fascinated by the beauty of the Colombian.

In the video, the actor is seen being interviewed by a journalist and his attention is captured by the arrival of the interpreter of “Blackmail”.

“Is it Shakira?“Asks the actor, visibly surprised and fascinated. Proof of this is that he cannot concentrate on the interview again.

nervous, excited and without stopping smiling, Cavill tried to resume the interview after being overshadowed by the presence of Shakira

This video, which has quickly gone viral on social networks, corresponds to the red carpet of the 2015 film ‘The Man from UNCLE’ (CIPOL’s agent), where both celebrities coincided.

Could Cavill heal Shakira’s heart in case of breaking up with Piqu?

This scenario seems practically impossible, since the actor maintains a relationship with Natalie Viscusowhich he unveiled in April of last year with a post on Instagram.

Who is Natalie Viscuso?

The girlfriend of one of the most desired actors today is the Vice President of Legendary Entertainment, production house behind the creation of multiple box office hits such as: ‘Dune’, ‘Pacific Titans’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’.

It is known that, in 2011, the young woman graduated from the School of Cinematographic Art at the University of South Carolina. Her age would be approximately 32 years.

Where did they meet?

Although they have not revealed many details about their romance, it is believed that they met thanks to their jobs, since she is in charge of supervising all Legendary Entertainment projects, it is suspected that they met during the filming of ‘Enola Holmes’, the Netflix tape in which Cavill played the role of the protagonist’s brother, Sherlock Holmes.

So, if so, Henry or Natalie would have met between 2018 and 2019, approximately.