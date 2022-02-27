This is Nicole Kidman’s impressive ranch in Australia

The actress Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar againthis time she reaches the category of Best Actress for her performance in “Being the Ricardos”, a film in which she stars alongside Javier Bardem and which is available on Amazon Prime.

Kidman is one of the most recognized and awarded Hollywood actresses today, so It’s no surprise that he has multiple millionaire properties. full of luxuries and comforts.

One of the properties of the 54-year-old actress is in Australia, specifically in New South Walesjust outside of Sydney.

The area stands out for its diversity of landscapes such as tropical jungle, waterfalls, mountains and beacheswhich surely caught the attention of the actress who has already won an Oscar.

Kidman bought this ranch in 2008 and according to specialized media he paid $4.5 million dollars for it. Every million dollars was worth it because it is a property that he has maintained for years and which Kidman often talks about and assures that it is a paradise.

The place dates from 1878 and was built on a 44-hectare sitewhich makes the living space and green areas quite large.

your living space It is distributed on two floors with six bedrooms, foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, library and other ideal spaces to relax indoors and let go of the stress of the recording sets.

The large windows of the property allow each space to have natural light, which is a highly sought after feature in all types of residence.

What stands out most about the property it’s your georgian style with predominant materials such as brick, stone and wood.

In its exterior, the green areas surrounded by the aforementioned nature stand out, it also has a swimming pool and a tennis courtwhich has surely allowed the actress and her family to spend excellent sunny afternoons.

In her extensive green areas she also has several animals that are sure to be quite happy and she has shown this in several photos on her social networks.

