“This is not a drill: it is code red for the Earth.” The appeal of Greta and three other activists falls on world leaders at COP26

With Cop26 starting in Glasgow, while the G20 in Rome is now closing, the appeal of activists Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate, Dominika Lasota and Mitzi Tan has fallen on world leaders to: «counteract the climate emergency. Not next year – they write on the website of the NGO Avaaz – Not next month. Now”. The text, already signed by over 700,000 people, opens with the title: “Betrayal”, because this is how the activists explain it is like young people all over the world: “they define the inability of our governments to reduce emissions”. They ask world leaders for courage, determination and foresight: “But it will pay off, because your commitment will be supported by billions of people.” The crux for the activists are inevitably fossil fuels, on which governments still spend billions: «This is not an exercise. It is red code for the Earth. Millions of people will suffer from the devastation of our planet. Your decisions – they add – will cause or avoid this terrifying scenario. It’s up to you to choose ».

“Betrayal.”

This is how young people around the world describe the inability of our governments to reduce carbon emissions. And that’s no surprise.

We are catastrophically far from the crucial 1.5 ° C target, yet governments around the world are still accelerating the crisis, spending billions on fossil fuels .

This is not a drill. It is the red code for the Earth. Millions of people will suffer from the devastation of our planet, a terrifying future that will be created, or avoided, by the decisions you make . You have the power to decide.

As citizens of the whole planet, we urge you to address the climate emergency . Not next year. Not next month. Now:

– Keep the precious 1.5 ° C target alive with immediate, drastic and annual reductions in emissions, never seen in the world.

– Finish immediately all investments in fossil fuels, subsidies and new projects and stops new explorations and extractions.

– Finish creative carbon accounting publishing total emissions for all consumption indices, supply chains, international air and sea transport and biomass combustion.

– Deliver the pledged $ 100 billion to the most vulnerable countries , with additional funds for climate disasters.

– Adopt climate policies that protect workers and the most vulnerable and reduce all forms of inequality.

We can still do it. There is still time to avoid the worst consequences if we are ready to change. It will take determined and visionary leadership. And it will take immense courage, but know that when you get up, billions will be right behind you.

Yours sincerely,

Greta from Sweden, Vanessa from Uganda, Dominika from Poland and Mitzi from the Philippines