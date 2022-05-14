2022-05-13

TEN announced that Diego Vázquez He would be the new coach of the Honduran National Team and this Friday Fenafuth made it official through a statement.

He will be the first Argentine to lead the “H” of all and arrives on an interim basis for the Nations League matches against Curaçao and Canada.

Next to him will be Ninrod Medina, Javier Núñez as assistants, in addition to Patricio Negreira as physical trainer and Josué Reyes as goalkeeper trainer.

Isabel Zambrano, journalist and partner of Diego Vázquez, spoke about the appointment of the Argentine. The beautiful Honduran assured that: “This is not a popularity contest” and that: “Let’s forget about team shirts, this is the national team and everyone has to collaborate.”