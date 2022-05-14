“This is not a popularity contest”
TEN announced that Diego Vázquez He would be the new coach of the Honduran National Team and this Friday Fenafuth made it official through a statement.
He will be the first Argentine to lead the “H” of all and arrives on an interim basis for the Nations League matches against Curaçao and Canada.
Next to him will be Ninrod Medina, Javier Núñez as assistants, in addition to Patricio Negreira as physical trainer and Josué Reyes as goalkeeper trainer.
Isabel Zambrano, journalist and partner of Diego Vázquez, spoke about the appointment of the Argentine. The beautiful Honduran assured that: “This is not a popularity contest” and that: “Let’s forget about team shirts, this is the national team and everyone has to collaborate.”
ELIZABETH’S MESSAGE
“Now yes…. OFFICIAL!!!
We’ll see…
Among my options (beyond that I never exposed them for obvious reasons) there was always Diego, Vargas and Troglio. It is an interim, any of them was the one after trying and trying and failing with DT from outside. The test seems fine to me, if it doesn’t work then change it.
Diego has his character, many don’t like him and he respects himself (he will have to correct some obvious things) but this is not a popularity contest, you have to give him the benefit of the doubt because what will speak for him are the results.
It is the team of all that he will lead in key matches to qualify for the gold cup and semifinals of the Final Four. Let’s forget about team shirts, this is the national team and everyone has to collaborate.
Greetings”.