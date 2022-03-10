‘This is not normal’ delivers the program’s first big jackpot

donostia – Maite de Santos and Sheila Borinaga, mother and daughter from Gasteiz, have won the first jackpot in the history of the contest This is not normal presented by Igor Siguero and Nerea Alias. A jackpot of 156,200 euros, which added to the money that the couple had accumulated during their participation in the contest, makes a prize of 162,900 euros.

Maite and Sheila will allocate 20,000 euros from the pot to the Adela Foundation, whose main mission is to improve the quality of life of people affected by ALS, and raise awareness of the disease in society. Sheila’s husband, Armando, died from this disease.

The winners had accumulated 6,700 euros when they answered the eight questions correctly and chose Aida among the members of the gang to ask one last question. Who won the 2001 Oscar for Best Actress for Erin Brockovich? The answer, Julia Roberts, earned them the jackpot and the total sum of €162,900.

This has been the second time that Maite and her daughter Sheila have participated in This is not normal. They had already done it in the first season of the ETB 2 contest but they couldn’t win a single euro. For this reason, they decided to present themselves again and entered the famous “repechage”.