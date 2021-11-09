“This is not science.” What did Doshi (BMJ) mean by his call for open data on vaccines?

The latest critiques from Peter Doshi, a University of Maryland lecturer and associate director of the British Medical Journal, to the data control system on Pfizer vaccine trials against the new Coronavirus, shot in a very popular video on the Net, are generating interpretations that go far beyond the true meaning of his statements, finding headlines claiming that “Pfizer did not provide sufficient data for the yes to third doses at all ».

For those in a hurry:

Peter Doshi speaks in a personal capacity, raising legitimate questions regarding access to vaccine trial data.

Several claims about reduced efficacy or mRNA vaccine definition are unsupported by sources.

In no way are these opinions, as expressed by an expert, proof that the FDA and EMA were wrong to approve third doses of the anti-Covid vaccines.

Analyses

The speech of Prof. Doshi was taken from an event organized by the American Senator Ron Johnson dedicated to vaccines and alleged damages. The live broadcast was broadcast on November 2, 2021 both from his Facebook page and from the webTV of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s No Vax association.

The associate editor of the BMJ (the magazine that blew up the Pfizergate) had already been talked about for his doubts about the early unmasking of the participants in the Pfizer trial, which can be explained above all for ethical reasons (we talk about it here). Even earlier he had expressed himself on PCR tests that would give false negatives, nullifying the results of vaccine trials, which is incorrect, as Roberta Villa and Roberto Buzzetti already pointed out in an article for Science on the Net last January.

Doshi’s recent statements raise a fuss over an important issue regarding rigor in scientific research, a topic that we have dealt with several times for Open. In fact, there is talk of a lack of access to the raw data of the trial, in particular the Pfizer vaccine. The Professor also seems to raise doubts about the validity of the experiment as it was done. The problem is that outside the academic sphere, deprived of its broad context, the Professor’s appeal is becoming a weapon to argue against the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Legitimate doubts, but beware of the context

«Doshi certainly raises legitimate doubts – he explains Aureliano Stingi, PhD in Cancer Biology – The problem is that the real and correct questions raised about transparency and access to data are peppered with claims about the results of the trials, which would be invalidated. This is difficult to share. One thing in particular that he affirms concerns the presumed superior reliability of the trials compared to real world data ».

«In my opinion this is wrong – continues Stingi -. For anti-Covid vaccines, the most important data are those of the real world. We are interested in the vaccine that it works in real life, with all the variables that can occur, compared to those that can be controlled in a trial. Also because here we are talking about efficacy and not about safety ».

Definition of vaccine

There is one point in particular where Doshi also seems critical of the definition of mRNA vaccines. We recall that previously some gurus appreciated by the No vax had expressed similar criticisms, openly claiming that these “are not vaccines”. Still others speak of “experimental serum”. But shouldn’t a vaccine be any drug that can prevent an infection by stimulating the production of antibodies? «At a certain point Doshi takes the dictionary and explains that they have changed the definition of vaccine – continues Stingi – Sul Webster in 2016 there was a definition, then changed in 2021 to include mRNA vaccines. This could lead, out of the context of Doshi’s speech, to actually thinking that these are experimental sera and that they have nothing to do with actual vaccines ».

«This is not science. Vaccines effective at 29% “

At one point in his speech, Doshi goes so far as to suggest that vaccines would actually be 29% effective. How shareable is such a statement? According to Stingi, Doshi explains that there were a lot of people already infected in the trial. When they show him the PCR data then he claims that there may be some false negatives. On the other hand, we know that PCR analyzes are 99% reliable, so his accounts don’t add up. Villa and Buzzetti respond to Doshi precisely on this topic in more detail, last January on Science on the Net“.

We now come to Doshi’s most controversial phrase, which easily lends itself to manipulation. In fact, he affirms at a certain point that “this is not science”. What exactly did that mean? «The phrase“ this is not science ”- explains Stingi – has been extrapolated from the context, but in that case he was making a criticism of the business aspect. He didn’t mean at all that they would be experimenting on people or whatever other crap. ”

The pros and cons of open data: when it makes sense to ask and who should do it

There are cases in which it actually makes sense for an expert to ask for the raw data, because perhaps in the paper that interprets them there are indications of potential manipulations or incorrect methods. An example could be the letter of the forty scientists to the researchers of the Sputnik V vaccine, written by Enrico Bucci, where they asked for the raw data of the experiment, moreover obtaining as an answer the mud machine of the pro-Russian media.

However, we are talking about experts who ask other colleagues for greater transparency, following clues that suggest false results. The question of free access to data – which should be the real focus of Doshi’s speech – is problematic in many respects. How much information are we talking about? Can we really always make them available on anyone’s request? «Maybe the Man in the street would like to have access to all the data – continues Stingi – but we are talking about files with thousands of pages. If you don’t have a bio-statistician and a trial expert at your disposal, you don’t understand a thing. It’s not something you read to yourself on Sundays as a family. Transparency is fine, but then the analysis must always be done by a team of experts “.

So maybe the slogan “give us the data” is not enough? According to Stingi, it is necessary to understand who should use them: «It’s not that simple. Apart from the fact that there may be legitimate trade secrets or sensitive patient data. It is not trivial to manage this amount of data. Finally, it should be remembered that the EMA approved Pfizer, Moderna, etc., because it had access to the data, of course. We are talking about a supra-state body that serves our interests, as does AIFA ».

There are several passages, including the one at the American CDC: «I don’t know if you have seen the questions that the CDC Board, or the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to Pfizer before approving the vaccine. Let’s talk about something that lasts maybe six hours in which they ask him about everything. Passing CDC approval for a vaccine is not a walk in the park. From Doshi’s statements it appears that the process was immediate. It is not so”.

Trials too fast?

When the results of vaccine studies began to emerge in the early clinical stages, we knew about it through official releases from pharmaceutical companies. The times imposed by the global health emergency were tight, so the papers always came after the news of the trial results. These were carried out as per protocol, while the bureaucracy was streamlined.

The image that has been created is that of excessive haste, which would have sacrificed the rigor of the experiments. But was it really like that? “The emergency approval is more than anything else to be able to market a drug when you have preliminary endpoints – concludes Stingi – it means that instead of having all the endpoints (such as,” the vaccine prevents transmission “), we stopped at “The vaccine prevents death”. Once we had those numbers, and we needed those, the vaccines were approved. ‘

“The trials were quick because there was a pandemic underway and it was easy, both to recruit people and for them to become infected. The HIV trial has also started but it will last for years, because luckily in that case people don’t get infected that easily. It is the context of Covid-19 that makes everything faster. I would not like to get the message across that since we were in an emergency we did things badly. It is not so. The security steps have all been there. It is not that we accept anything “just” because we are in an emergency, but it is the latter that speeds up the process ».

Conclusions

Peter Doshi’s speech does not question the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines currently in use in both the United States and Europe. The issue concerns access to raw data from the trials by the scientific community, but this does not mean that bodies such as CDC, FDA and EMA have turned a blind eye to products that had to be placed on the market to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. . To date, the data show that all vaccines approved and administered in the world have reduced mortality resulting from the disease.

