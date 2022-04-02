“This is not the time to let your guard down”

The specialist emphasizes the importance of approaching patients who have not yet reinforced their doses on the Island.

Dr. Carmen Zorrilla, researcher, infectious disease specialist and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Puerto Rico has not reached a rebound in COVID-19, but it is close to this happening, researcher and infectologist Carmen Zorrilla said today, stating that the Island must return to the use of masks in places closed.

Zorrilla, member of the Scientific Coalition of Puerto Rico, commented on the data offered today by the Department of Health, which confirms a 7.2 percent positivity with 41 cases of hospitalized people and analyzed that the rise in the level of positives has been slow.

The expert indicated that what is happening now are moderate fluctuations in positivity, mortality rate and hospitalizationsbut you have to be critical value watcher of rebound.

“We can establish the rebound with two types of numbers. The positivity rate that has to be between 8 and 9 percent and we are not there yet, but we also have to be aware of the incidence of new cases that has to be in 50 per 100,000 inhabitants,” declared

Dr. Zorrilla argued that we are about to reach that numerical level, so now is not the time to lower our guard.

“It has been little by little, it has taken us a whole month to reach the level of 7, not like what happened in December, which was fast and intense from one day to the next,” said the expert in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public health. Doctor Zorrilla attributed the moderate rise to the existence in the BA variant island. 2 of ómicron, that although it is not more severe, it is more contagious than the original lineage.

“We have a lot of people even without getting vaccinated regarding the third dose who have been losing the original vaccine protection“, said the researcher from the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

He added that people vaccinated with the third dose are not generally infecting other people, but those vaccinated with only the original two doses are. Zorrilla estimated that all those who qualify to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine should be vaccinated now.