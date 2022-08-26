this is now Abigail Breslin, girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

Since she was a child abigail breslin He demonstrated his acting skills and participated in films such as ‘No Reservations’, ‘Nim’s Island’, ‘Chestnut’, and ‘Kitt Kittredge: An America Girl’. Unlike other child stars, Abigail Breslin has been able to overcome the pressure of success and continue to work in the film industry. At 26, Abigail Breslin has stopped being a girl and is now looking for more serious projects.

What happened to Abigail Breslin, the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’?

After the success of the film, the actress continued her career and has participated in more than 50 productions, starring in ‘Zombieland’ and its sequel, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’, ‘August: Osage County, the television series ‘Scream Queens’ and the drama ‘Stillwater’, opposite Matt Damon.

Abigail has been very active with roles in ‘Slayers’, the television series ‘The Cannibals’ and the new movie ‘Canyon del Muerto’, in which she will share the bill with Val Kilmer.

He also ventured into the music industry with the movie ‘Janie Jones’, being part of the soundtrack. In 2011 she put out the album ‘Janie Jones’ but only released four songs.

Abigail Breslin- The interpreter of Little Miss Sunshine since she was little we saw her in several films being a tender and sweet girl, suddenly she grew up and puberty has not favored her in the least.

(Getty Images)



In 2021 the actress confessed to iNews from the United Kingdom that it has been difficult to get new roles to leave behind the girl of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’: “Sometimes people forget that I am 25 years old and not 9 anymore. People tend to want to have you in a specific locker,” said the famous one.

In April 2017 Abigail Breslin declared that she had been the victim of sexual abuse by one of her ex-boyfriends, and shared her testimony to support people who had experienced the same thing. The actress told her that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress so she turned to psychological help.