This is Nuria Roca’s retro bikini that has dual use and is on sale

Nuria Rock (50 years old) enjoys the holidays to the fullest while providing fashion tips to the thousands of admirers of her style through her Instagram profile. One of them is to dare with the retro style, premiering a beautiful bikini that she makes great and that also reminds great celluloid divas like Bo Derek (65) or Halle Berry (55) coming out of the sea in the films of the saga James Bond.

The one that the Valencian presenter wears is the model Corfu, from the Spanish firm BO STAR. It is a very trendy model in a black and white binomial, made up of a t-shirt-type top and a high-waisted panty, super elegant and flattering with two mini pockets on the sides, which give it that ideal seventies point.

The upper part is comfortable and offers perfect support for the bust, while the lower part enhances the hips and defines the waist, creating hourglass silhouette. It is ideal for straight bodies or with few curves. The presenter feels like a movie and enhances her great guy even more.

Nuria Roca, with a Bo Star bikini.



The two-piece is made with high-density polyamide and, like the rest of the brand’s garments, they are made by hand, without seams so that they adapt to the body like a second skin and are comfortable and flattering. There is even more good news, because the one that the presenter wears It is reduced from 119 to 84 euros. From Bo Star they warn that it sizes much smaller than usual, so it is important to check the equivalence that they themselves offer on the web.

With this new bathroom premiere, Nuria not only triumphs in her summer poses, she also shows that she knows how to make the most of her purchases. Thanks to the sporty style of the upper part, you can use it as a top to create a different look and dazzle on your summer walks. She combines it with black pants, an open orange shirt, sandals and a raffia bag.

The bikini is also available in black with white trim. Another advantage is that the fabrics are sustainable, which is one of the characteristics of Gabriela Ortiz’s designs, who created her brand in 2013 with the intention of creating unique and special pieces. In addition to Nuria Roca, many other celebrities have fallen for these swimsuits, such as Virginia Troconis (42).

