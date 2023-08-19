This is one of Malaga’s most incredible waterfalls for a refreshing day

He Turon River it is one of the great rivers of The colour red, it is no less that he is one of the sons of Guadalajara River, It is one of the cleanest and most crystalline rivers that we can find in the province, it is in search of many mountain ranges that are very valuable for all that is in them, such as mountain ranges the burgo Or ortegicar on your left, or those on the left brown, grouper one of two prank to right. Turon’s water, which is born shower And finally Reservoir of the Count of GuadalajaraIn its path is one of the most incredible images of Málaga: the Turon River Waterfall,

with Turon River There are many places where you can spend a great refreshing day in these hot summer days. This is especially in place of blancillo streamvery close to the intersection of the streets of Ardells And casarbonella, where we can discover its source, a point where the river emerges, gains strength, flourishes and leaps with joy. It should be noted that the intensity of the river is not always the same and will depend on the time of year and recent rains.









The environment is also a point where the fauna is very diverse and you can find many unusual animals such as carp, barbel, bogas, ducks, herons, native crabs and even otters with a bit of luck. Throughout Turón there are many tributaries that we can find, such as the streams of Fuensanta, Sopalmito, Requena, Botera, Corralero, Mediocampo, de los Membrillos, del Acebuche, Cañada del Bujarillo, Valley of Macho, Cañada de los Horcajos, de los Lobos, Blanquilla, Cantarana and de la Doncella.

In addition, throughout raccoonwe can find many dike Which also provides a great refreshing experience. For example, one of the most popular and colorful is the long puddle of the embankment, a pleasant place where you can always take a bath taking the proper precautions, such as jumping depending on the area, but also in the deepest areas. if you start the route the burgoAlready throughout the area around the river you can enjoy many areas such as small pools, moats and garden environments or unspoilt landscapes that are incredible.

He Turon River This is one of the best options for a refreshing day out in Malaga. the burgo It’s well-traveled throughout the city, as well as many places where you can try its cuisine and regain your energy.