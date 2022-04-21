The realme mobile has a discount on Amazon, you can take it for less than 100 euros, although only for a limited time.

Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you have the opportunity to take home the Realme C21Y. It is one of the cheapest realme smartphones, a mobile that collapses and is within your reach for only 99 euros. accompany you 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Not everything is cheap Xiaomi, the realme mobile is a good buy if you want to save the most. It comes with a 6.5-inch screen, 3 rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery, it’s no nonsense. In addition, with Amazon you will have fast and safe shippingwithout complications.

Buy the realme mobile at a discount

The realme C21Y looks a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. We are faced with a simple mobile made of plastic, but with a beautiful design that will not leave you indifferent. Thanks to its shiny, light-reflecting back, it stands apart from many other cheap phones.

Inside lives the Unisoc T610, an octa-core processor that will give you the necessary energy. Those apps you use every day will move seamlessly. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes together with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. If you need more space you can always expand it with the help of microSD cards.

Unisoc T610

2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory

6.5″ HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, micro USB, LTE

On the back of this realme you will find 3 cameras: it comes with a 13 megapixel main sensoran macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white which also has 2 megapixels. In the hole in his forehead, a 5 megapixel camera.

You will not have to worry about the charger, the realme mobile has a battery 5,000mAh. Considering that your hardware is not too demanding, will go until the end of the day without leaving you stranded. The realme mobile also incorporates a headphone jack and even FM radio.

You do not have to pay 100 euros to receive your new mobile at home. A balanced and secure device that has just what you need, no more and no less. The realme smartphone has a good size screen, 3 cameras, a large battery and even a headphone jack. Units are limited, if you are interested you know what to do.

