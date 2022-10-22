This is one of the biggest failures in the history of cinema: this film in which Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met destroyed the career of its director – Actus Ciné

It happens that the career of a filmmaker is fatally linked to the dented fate of one of his films. And with “Trouble Loves”, which marked the meeting in front of and behind the camera of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, we are faced with a textbook case…

Catapulted to the firmament of success with Le Cop de Beverly Hills, the filmmaker Martin Brest made a more than remarkable debut in Hollywood. If the buddy movie Midnight Run (1987) in which Robert de Niro played did not have the same success (and which is by the way a great film to see absolutely!), Brest in 1993 allowed Al Pacino to finally win the first Oscar of his brilliant career, in Le Temps d’un week-end, a remake of the Italian classic Parfum de femme. His (endless) Meeting with Joe Black was far from worth a triumph (which was not the case…), but nevertheless allowed Brad Pitt to continue his upward trajectory towards the heights. Then came a violent ax: Troubled Loves.

Released in 2003, this detective comedy was one of the biggest artistic and commercial failures of the 2000s, even if it allowed its interpreter, Ben Affleck, to meet Jennifer Lopez, with whom he knew a first romance. “For a movie that was such a famous disaster, very few people actually saw it” told the interested party to Entertainment Weekly last January. “But it’s true that it doesn’t work. It’s a bit like putting a horse’s head on a cow’s body.” It’s an understatement to say that the supposed chemistry between the two on screen actually sounded completely false… And to continue: “I thought my job [d’acteur] boiled down to being a flimsy puppet. Now I can see how people viewed me and this person as some kind of mindless, careless greenhorn. It produced negative preconceptions among people about me. It’s that aspect of people that I got to see and it was sad, difficult, depressing and it really made me question things and doubt myself.” Colossal flop at the worldwide Box Office (barely more than $7.2 million in revenue on a budget of $54 million), which even Al Pacino and Christopher Walken, present in the film, will not be able to save, Troubled Loves will make a humiliating tour prize winners at the 2004 Razzie Awards (worst couple, worst director, worst screenplay, worst actress and worst actor). The ceremony will even carry the final blow six years later, by awarding the film three new “awards”: worst film of the decade, worst actor and actress of the decade. If in Hollywood it is always fashionable to take this with a certain irony and hindsight, we can still imagine that the smiles were slightly tense. Since the film, Martin Brest has disappeared from circulation and has not filmed anything. If he is only 71 years old, it unfortunately seems very unlikely that the filmmaker will come out of his forced retirement which occurred 19 years ago. Sad…