This is one of the biggest failures in the history of cinema: this film in which Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met destroyed the career of its director

That doesn’t mean thattroubled loves is a disaster on all levels. Ben Affleck himself would describe it years later as “a kind of horse’s head on a cow’s body“. And it’s a shame, because his role is convincing: he plays a petty thug who kidnaps the brother of a prosecutor, while Jennifer Lopez plays a lesbian hitman who must ensure that the character played by Affleck respects the agreement.

The problem is that the promise never came true: Ben Affleck delivers one of the worst performances of his career and the script that had nowhere to go. And above all, the two hours of the film become eternal. To give you an idea of ​​the astronomical flop, troubled loves cost $75 million and grossed just over $7 million in the world….

Bennifer started on the set of the movie

Everything we remembertroubled loves, it is therefore the famous couple to which the film gave birth. It was in December 2001, on the set of the feature film, that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fell in love. They got married in 2002 before getting engaged and calling off their wedding due to media pressure. If we thought Bennifer was over after the two actors broke up in 2004, there was a big backlash between them. After the first rumors of a reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez formalized their couple at the end of 2021 and then got married in July 2022, 21 years after their meeting. Better late than never !

If you want to see troubled lovesthe film is available in France on Salto.

Article written in collaboration with our colleagues from Espinof.