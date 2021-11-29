Food safety is never too much.

It happens every day to read about lots of products withdrawn from the market, for the execution of certain checks on the quality of the products.

In this regard, there is a special section on the Ministry of Health website where it is possible to find out about the products collected from time to time.

Not only; in the name of transparency and in respect of citizens’ health, the lots and establishments affected by the provision are specifically indicated.

Sometimes these may be drugs or supplements, but often these are products that we may have already brought to our tables.

Among the substances most sought after by the competent authorities there is one that is often in the crosshairs, and it seems precisely with good reason.

This is one of the most investigated carcinogenic substances and which could contaminate various foods

When it comes to toxicity, not only what we eat is important but also how we cook it and the tools we use to do it.

In this regard, in a previous article we saw the 4 types of potentially toxic pots to be replaced with safe alternatives.

Fortunately, awareness of the risks of food poisoning is increasing.

This is an even more positive sign in a period in which many special dishes are taking hold and above all the consumption of raw foods.

With respect to this we had already investigated the risks of eating raw meat.

However, the subject of this article refers to possible contaminations that could affect food, especially in the industrial sector.

Let’s see what it is.

According to a study, it seems to be among those favoring breast cancer

The compound we are talking about is ethylene propylene oxide.

In fact, it happens quite often that products are withdrawn due to possible contamination by this particular gas.

According to a study, it would be listed among the 17 substances potentially hazardous to health.

In particular, these were identified among 102 samples and would seem to favor the appearance of breast tumors.

Ethylene propylene oxide is a gas used primarily in the sterilization of medical equipment, food and spices.

There is also the risk of exposure to clothes, paints and musical instruments.

Of course, many of these 17 substances are also among the main ingredients in cigarettes and car exhaust.

This is why it is important to follow any news concerning this type of research.

Being aware of certain risks could also make us aware in the context of health promotion and prevention.