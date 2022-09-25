This is Patrick Dempsey’s impressive luxury kitchen

Patrick Dempsey is one of the most admired actors on the series thanks to his leading role in the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The exorbitant salary he earned from the series made it possible to buy a mansion with a dream kitchen.

September 24, 2022 3:43 p.m.

Within the great history of the Grey’s Anatomy series, the American actor patrick dempsey he succeeded in a big way thanks to his interpretation of the doctor Derek Shepard alias McDreamya doctor who at the beginning of the series was one of the most handsome characters and who finally fell for the love of the protagonist Meredith Grey, interpreted by Ellen Pompeo.

Grey’s Anatomy propelled Patrick Dempsey’s career for years. Photo: File.

In the series time passed and Derek he lost his life, something that the production of Grey’s Anatomy has done with several characters. After that, Patrick began to walk another path, one that no matter what, always leads him to be remembered as McDreamy.

The truth is that the actor a few years ago, thanks to that amassed fortune, acquired a luxurious and spacious home in Malibu, in a private area for which he paid 6.4 million dollars. Websites like The Furniture They published images of the place and there, the kitchen is one of the areas that stands out the most for the colors, the spaciousness, the openness and the details that Dempsey he imprinted on the dwelling.

A kitchen with six burners and a double oven draws attention to this space that has a huge marble island, where working, eating and sharing become almost a rule, guarded by a pair of modern lamps that contrast with the touch craftsmanship provided by wicker chairs.

This is Patrick Dempsey’s luxury kitchen.

A wonderful window overlooking the garden and the pool allows you to do housework with great enthusiasm, and also be aware if any of the guests wants to hang out in the pool area.

Undoubtedly a spectacular and dream kitchen that many would like to have to enjoy the company of friends or family while preparing and eating the rich.

This is Patrick Dempsey’s luxury kitchen. Photo: The Furniture.