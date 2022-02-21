This is Ricky Martin’s luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills

The singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the Latin artists who achieved the greatest international exposure over time and consolidates it at every moment. Now the Puerto Rican is in the middle of an international tour of the United States and will later arrive in Latin American countries.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive

In addition, he has just released the song ‘Another night in LA’, which alludes to one of the cities in which he has lived the longest. But in the midst of so much work Ricky Martin time is made to enjoy his family, the one he formed with the Swedish artist, Jwan Josef a long time ago.

Related news

Ricky Martin He is the father of twins Mateo and Valetino and then Renn and Lucía came into his life, as a result of their relationship with Jwan. The truth is that this family of six must have a large place to live and that is why the singer has just moved into his huge mansion in Beverly Hills.

Ricky Martin and his family at home. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

This exclusive property is valued at 13 million dollars and in all its extension it has 3,000 square meters. Among its spaces it has a large kitchen, more than half a dozen rooms, a swimming pool, a private cinema, and large gardens to rest and stroll.

This is Ricky’s house in Beverly Hills. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

The decoration is in light colors and the furniture is in a minimalist style with simple and modern lines. You can also see some pieces of art located in strategic places that were created by Jwan Josef and also Ricky Martin It has a special room where it exhibits its awards such as the Grammys.