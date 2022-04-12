this is Robert Pattinson’s dark lord of the night

We review the five fundamental elements of this new approach to the totemic figure of the Bat Man, directed by Matt Reeves, which arrives on HBO next week

After Ben Affleck declined to direct and star in ‘The Batman’, a project dating back to 2015, Matt Reevesformer partner of JJ Abrams and revitalizer of the ‘Planet of the Apes’ franchise, took over the production, modified the script, separated the character from any connection with the Justice League and decided to focus on fighting crime and Gotham’s corruption. The new Batman embodied by Robert Pattinson He has been, as he himself says, two years of nights fighting criminals and psychopaths. This is a dark and almost realistic film, a macabre thriller rather than a traditional superhero story. We present below the five key elements to enter the fascinating and dark world of the new cinematic lord of the night.

HBO Max has announced that The film will hit the platform in Spain on April 19.

‘The Batman’ features a cat woman with many more edges than seen in Tim Burton’s second film, ‘Batman Returns’ (1992), where she was played by a Michelle Pfeiffer dressed as if she were Musidora, the heroine of the French serials, or in the film devoted to the character, ‘Catwoman’ (2004), with Halle Berry. How are you, Zoe Kravitz it’s black It gives Selina Kyle more dramatic features and tension, especially regarding her past and the identity of her mother and her father, and with a simple and minimalist Fantômas mask she becomes the agile and aggressive cat woman.

If Kravitz, in the role of the antagonist who is attracted to Batman, is recognizable in all the shots in which he appears, the presence of Paul Dano and Colin Farrell What the two villains of the show it is more insightful than anything else. The first appears hidden in a green mask and large glasses as the Enigma, the obsessed with puzzles and chaos, while the second is unrecognizable under the layers of makeup and prosthetics that he wears to bring to life Oz Cobblepot, one of Carmine Falcone’s henchmen and future Penguin. John Turturro he looks like he’s straight out of a realistic mobster movie as Falcone.

Jim Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth they are two mainstays for both Batman and Bruce Wayne. For the first time, Gordon is a black cop, which doesn’t add up to many other considerations. The actor who plays him Jeffrey Wrightrecently declared – after waking up the umpteenth and absurd controversy over this change – that “nothing that Gordon is and represents requires or forces him to be white & rdquor ;.

Gordon is here an honest and incorruptible lieutenant; he is years away from becoming Gotham’s police commissioner. Just as honest and loyal remains Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s butler, adviser and confidant; in short, his protector. he embodies it Andy Serkis, who had previously worked with Reeves on ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ (2014) and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (2017): by capturing his image, the digital features of the anthropoid were configured Cease. Alfred cares for Bruce as he had previously cared for his parents. At one point in the film reveals his past in the Circuswhich is the name given to the British intelligence service by John le Carre in his novels starring George Smiley.

In the city of Gotham presented in the film, nobody, absolutely nobody, can be trusted. The mayor, the police commissioner and the district attorney are corrupt. They are in the service of mobster Carmine Falcone, they are placed in his club, they turn a blind eye and accept bribes of no less than 10,000 euros per month. One of the thugs who works at the club is also a police officer. Batman and Lieutenant Gordon try to destroy the dense criminal network as they search for the Enigma killer. The model on which Reeves has been inspired is undoubtedly that of Sidney Lumet’s ‘thrillers’ that delved into the very miseries of the systemthe corruption of the police force in ‘Serpico’ (1973), ‘The Prince of the City’ (1981), ‘District 34: Total Corruption’ (1990) and ‘Night Falls on Manhattan’ (1996), or the machinations policies in ‘Power (Power)’ (1986).

In a darker and almost nihilistic way, ‘The Batman’ delves into the shadowy recesses of institutionalized power. It is not new, since the character of Falcone was vital in the comics ‘Batman, year one’ (1988), by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, and ‘The Long Halloween’ (1996-1997), by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale , but it fits perfectly in the new vision that Reeves has wanted to give the batman.

The other great influence of ‘The Batman’ is ‘Seven’ (1995)David Fincher’s lurid ‘thriller’ in which an anonymous psychopath, nicknamed John Doe (Kevin Spacey), liquidates his victims following the macabre scenes of the seven deadly sins, while playing Machiavellian with the two police officers who pursue, Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt. Enigma, as sinister as the murderer of ‘Seven’, also plays at will with Batman and Gordon. His crimes are as sophisticated as they are virulent, as well as ingenious and perverse are the tests that he is scattering here and there. Reeves’ mise-en-scène is in keeping with Fincher’s in showing the discoveries of the dead bodies or the apartment filled with file cabinets and books with Enigma ciphers. There is a sinister side to the Batman franchise, both in comics and on film, and ‘The Batman’ thoroughly exploits it.