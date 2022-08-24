This is Scarlett Johansson’s most provocative movie

Scarlett Johansson has all the attributes of a Hollywood star. She is talented, has a successful career and is possessed of a rarely seen beauty. At 37 years old, Scarjo is one of the actresses most requested in the film industry, with a large number of projects in the future.

His screen debut was in 1994 with the fantasy comedy Northwhen he was nine years old. Later, in 1998, the actress participated in the drama The lord of horses, along with Robert Redford and Kristin Scott Thomas. But her big jump to fame came in 2003, when she starred in the drama lost in tokyo alongside Bill Murray and directed by Sofia Coppola. That same year, Scarlett starred in The girl with the pearl earringthe romantic period drama that earned her her first BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress.

It was from these roles that Scarlett Johansson not only began to be seen as an actress of great versatility, but as a woman capable of captivating everyone with her exuberant beauty.

Scarlett Johansson was 20 years old when she starred in Match Point

Although the interpreter has brought to light her most sensual side on the screen more than once, never did it like in match point. This romantic drama directed by Woody Allen is not only considered one of the filmmaker’s best feature films, but also boasts one of the best performances of Johansson’s career.

In this film, Scarlett Johansson plays Nola Rice, an attractive young American who finds herself in a relationship with Tom, a young and wealthy Briton. When she meets Chris Walton (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers), Tom’s best friend, will strike up a romance with him that will lead them to exceed the limits of passion.

The chemistry between Johansson and Rhys Meyers is palpable from start to finish

match point It has it all, intrigue, drama, but above all romance. The relationship between Nola and Chris embodies the attraction and the desire between two people who enjoy the forbidden behind the backs of their respective partners. As if that were not enough, the chemistry between Johansson and Meyers becomes more daring by the minute, and at times seems to go beyond the screen.

A duo that lit up the screen

East game of seduction It is not only reflected in the actions of the characters, but also in the gestures and the looks that make everything even more provocative Y sexy. Although the film’s bawdy scenes border on suggestive rather than explicit, it’s impossible not to remember the fiery scenes between Nola and Chris.

Without a doubt, one of the best roles of Scarlett Johansson and where the role of seductive woman it is custom made for you. Subtle, but like a force that is impossible to resist.

