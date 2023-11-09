This is Selena Gomez’s favorite facial cleanser

Actress, businesswoman and singer, Selena Gomez have everything to succeed and become one of the Most loved celebrities on the international scene, In addition to being a musical icon, she is a reference for many women, as she has always shown her most natural side despite her health problems as well as on her social networks. Beauty secrets.

She recently took to her Tik Tok account to showcase her daily routine where she showed off her favorite cleanser, IS Clinical Cleansing Complex, bliss Cosmeceutical brand of pharmaceutical grade and botanical origin Has become one of the favorite brands of many celebrities like Victoria Beckham or Rosie Huntington Whitleyamong many other international celebrities, and this particular cleanser is not only Selena’s favorite, but is also Brand’s best selling product, We explain the reason for this.

Why is the Cleansing Complex a bestseller?

Contains 97% pharmaceutical quality ingredients and botanical origin

IS Clinical is the only brand in the world that works with 96-97% pharmaceutical quality ingredients of botanical origin in each of its formulations. All of their products have undergone clinically validated studies by independent laboratories, and these studies are based on the entire formula, not just one active ingredient, making it a thoroughly tested and 100% effective product.

It not only works as a facial cleanser but also as an anti-aging treatment

“The Cleansing Complex by IS Clinical contains asian sparkA powerful antioxidant with healing properties that helps reduce the appearance of premature aging chamomile flowersWhich acts as an antioxidant photoprotector with soothing properties, so it not only cleanses the face, but also acts as an antioxidant and anti-aging treatment. says Aura Serras, director of IS Clinical Spain.

It is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive.

“Our award-winning cleansing gel is gentle and mild, but very powerful, perfect for all skin types, even the most hypersensitive, as it doesn’t peel or dry out. Furthermore, iS CLINICAL, due to the quality of its ingredients, guarantees that none of its products generate any type of allergy or skin alteration. explains the director of IS Clinical Spain.

Fights acne and blemish-prone skin

clearing complex is a Multi-tasking treatment that minimizes the appearance of pores, removes makeup and helps control acne, It contains a balance of bio-nutrients, antioxidants and gentle rejuvenating ingredients, which thoroughly cleanses the skin surface and pores without removing natural essential oils, leaving skin soft and smooth.

“This has been achieved thanks to SugarcaneAHA that gently exfoliates skin for a renewed complexion white willow bark, Botanical BHA that exfoliates the skin and deeply cleanses the pores, helps control acne. says the director of the cosmeceutical brand.

an internationally recognized product

“The Cleansing Complex by IS Clinical is the best-selling product in the 125 countries where the brand is located. In addition, it has been one of the most awarded products by various media and associations as the best product for acne, oily or combination skin or as the best post-procedure product in recent years. concluded Aura Serras, Director of IS Clinical Spain.

IS Clinical Clearing Complex Price: 32 euros (60 ml) and 54 euros (180 ml), for sale in authorized centers and on isclinical.es

*Images: Courtesy