This is Selena Gomez’s favorite manicure color, ideal to say goodbye to summer

She is one of the most beloved actresses and singers of her generation. The young woman even decided to venture as a businesswoman and launched her own line of cosmetics called ‘Rare Beauty’ with which she has quickly established herself with high quality products.

The actress, singer and businesswoman is always sharing with her fans what her favorite makeup looks are, and she even makes posts showing what is the manicure she’s wearing at the moment, which is always done by stylist Tom Bachik, who also works with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez.

Recently Selena Gomez She was encouraged to wear a yellow manicure, one of the best shades to say goodbye to summer with a lot of color and vitality. The singer combined this color of nail polish with rings in blue, light blue, gold and yellow, which combine perfectly with her manicure.



Photo: Instagram Tom Bachik @tombachik

The yellow color has already positioned itself as one of the colors that will be used the most during the fall, along with other shades such as blue or olive green. Selena Gomez She chose to wear her nails yellow and shaped them long and square at the tips, thus leaving behind the pointed almond shape she wore all summer.

Photo: Instagram Tom Bachik @tombachik

“Calm (down) yellow for this ray of sunshine,” Tom Bachik wrote in the caption that accompanies his Instagram post, referring to Selena Gomez. The tone of this enamel that Bachik used on Selena’s nails belongs to the Mithmillo brand, a semi-permanent, vegan and long-lasting enamel firm. “How beautiful”, “Perfect, as always” “Very beautiful, I love the color”, are just some of the comments that are read below the post made by the stylist.