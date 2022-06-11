This is Shakira’s LUXURY mansion in Miami, to which she would move after separating from Piqué

a couple of days ago Shakira announced his separation of Gerard Piquéwhich has been surrounded by controversy because a lot of information has come out about the situation and it seems that the Colombian singer already has everything ready to change residence with her children, which could be a Mansion in Miami and thus get away from his love past with the Barcelona defender.

Although the former couple was never legally married, they shared some properties, including the Mansion in Miamiwhich could become the new home of Shakira after staying in Spain sharing the same home with Gerard Piqué.

How is Shakira’s mansion in Miami?

Shakira She is one of the most successful singers in the world, so her earnings are in stratospheric amounts. This causes that she can acquire what she wants, such is the case of a Mansion in Miami which he acquired in 2001, which is located on North Bay Road Drive where it is presumed that many celebrities of the stature of the Colombian also have properties, among the most famous names were Jennifer López and Ricky Martin.

The Mansion of Shakira It has an extension of two thousand square meters, of which 900 belong to a luxurious two-level house that includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a games room, a gym, a kitchen and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay.

It is worth mentioning that the Mansion It has a pool, gardens in the front and backyards and a pier to cross into the bay.

Apparently Shakira never thought he was going to pull apart of Gerard PiquéWell, apparently a couple of years ago the singer had initially decided to rent the house because she hardly went to see it, to later sell it because her time in Spain prevented her from going to Miami, which was valued at 14 million dollars, which went down to 11 million and, due to capital gains, rose again to 16 million dollars. However, it will now become her and her children’s new home after her separation from the player.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona defender returned to his single apartment, since several cameras have captured him outside the compound located on Muntaner street, in the center of Barcelona.