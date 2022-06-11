Entertainment

This is Shakira’s LUXURY mansion in Miami, to which she would move after separating from Piqué

Photo of James James11 mins ago
a couple of days ago Shakira announced his separation of Gerard Piquéwhich has been surrounded by controversy because a lot of information has come out about the situation and it seems that the Colombian singer already has everything ready to change residence with her children, which could be a Mansion in Miami and thus get away from his love past with the Barcelona defender.

Although the former couple was never legally married, they shared some properties, including the Mansion in Miamiwhich could become the new home of Shakira after staying in Spain sharing the same home with Gerard Piqué.

