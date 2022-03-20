this is ‘Sixteen Candles’, his new project on television

Selena Gomez is already preparing her return to television. The American actress and singer will return to her beginnings in 2022, as she made herself known to the world through the small screen. Despite the fact that in recent years she had moved away from her facet as an actress, the young He has a new television project on his hands.

It is currently in an unstoppable moment. When she is about to launch a platform for mental health, the artist has also announced that she will return to the small screen with a new series titled ‘Sixteen Candles’, after his participation in ‘Only Murders in the Building.

According to the portal ‘Deadline’, Selena Gomez has met with Tanya Saracho and the writer Gabriela Revilla Lugo and they have already started working on this new project. It is a television comedy, based on the 1984 film ‘Sixteen Candles’ and under the production of Universal Content Productions.

Selena Gomez developing TV comedy spin on the beloved 1984 coming-of-age film ‘Sixteen Candles’ titled ’15 Candles.’ The show will follow 4 young Latinas navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches. pic.twitter.com/b53yuJIOzQ — PopCrave (@PopCrave) March 15, 2022

“According to the official synopsis, teens overcome their feelings of invisibility as they explore what it means to leave childhood behind and reach the age of majority », they quote from the aforementioned medium about the rebound of the film, which aims to reach the new generations.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez is focused on ‘Wondermind’ (‘Wonderful mind’) a platform with which to support solutions that help mental health. “Mental fitness is a daily commitment. The more you practice, the better you will feel, as if you were exercising”they explain from the platform.

«Expressing it all can be hard, but when we share and open up, we actually help each other heal. We will explore other people’s mental health journeys through our podcast, daily content and production company to help unlock your own feelings and let you know you are not alone.” In this way, it is confirmed that Selena Gomez has great projects for the coming months.