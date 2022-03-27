This is something to know about ‘The power of the dog’, the most nominated film for Oscar 2022

United States.- The dramatic film “The power of the dog”, directed by the New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion and starring benedict cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Elizabeth Mossbecame one of the favorites by taking 12 nominations out of 23 available.

The critically acclaimed film premiered at Netflix on December 1, 2021, and swept the 94th Academy Awards with nominations for “Best Picture”, “Best Direction”, “Best Adapted Screenplay”, “Best Cinematography” and “Best Lead Actor”, among others.

“The Power of the Dog” is a western genre film, to which the director gives a dark and psychological tone. The plot tells about the life of Phil Burbank (Cumberbatches) and George Burbank (Plemons), two rich and very different brothers, but with common interests.

Too many ads? Reduce advertising

Phil is smart and ruthless. George is calm and kind. Together they run the largest ranch in the Valley of Mountainin a very macho environment that has not yet reached the modernity of the 20th century.

It is a period drama of the western genre with a dark and psychological tone. Photo: Special.



After George secretly marries the village widow, Rose Gordon (Dunst), Phil is outraged and wages a sadistic war to destroy her using his effeminate son as bait. Thus he will dedicate himself to tormenting them until the possibility of love invites him to open his heart.

Following the announcement of the 2022 Oscar nominations, Jane Campionits director, became the first woman to receive two mentions in the “Best Direction” category, which left her film at the head of the nominations in 12 of the 23 categories.

After receiving a nomination in 1994 for the film “The Piano Lesson” and losing to steven spielbergwith “Schindler’s List”, Jane Campion goes for revenge and returns to compete with the director of “Love Without Barriers”, who is in that category for the eighth time, with two wins in his career.

Jean Campion, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, based on an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by thomas savageexplaining in an interview for Indie Wire: “‘The power of the dog’ is all those deep, uncontrollable urges that can come and destroy us.”

Jane Campion became the first woman to receive two mentions in the Photo: Special category.



In another interview, he elaborated on that concept: “Phil’s style of masculinity, and the spirit of masculinity that is advertised in the world of cowboys, is very romanticized.”

“The power of the dog” is positioned as the main feature film in the 94th edition of the Oscars, which will take place in a few hours at the Dolby Theater in the city of Los Angeles.

And it became the film with the most nominations in this installment. The other contenders are:

Dune

Belfast

Love without barriers

Licorice Pizza

king richard

CODA

the alley of lost souls

don’t look up

In addition to the “Best Film” category, it fights for more statuettes in key categories such as: “Best Actor” (benedict cumberbatch), “Best Supporting Actress” (Kirsten Dunst) and “Best Male Actor”, with two members of the cast: Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

ebecerril@am.com.mx