This is StanbyME, the LG battery-powered TV that can be easily moved from room to room

LG’s Lifestyle range, developed to offer elegance, maximum versatility and integration into your lifestyle, is enriched with two new players: we are talking about the Objet TV and StanbyME models.

Objet TV is a TV that, by pressing a special button on the remote control, it can be covered with a fabric cover. Featuring a minimalist design with easily matched neutral colors, the TV can be totally or partially covered by the canvas, depending on the user’s needs.

The fabric cover was created by the renowned Danish textile company Kvadrat, and can be chosen in Beige, Redwood or Green colors. They are also interchangeable, to match perfectly with any modification of the furniture.

From a technical point of view, Objet TV boasts a 65-inch OLED panel which promises a very high visual quality thanks to an exceptional contrast. Important qualities also in terms of audio, with an 80W 4.2-channel system. The TV can also show dates and events marked on the calendar on the screen, be used as a music player or show some iconic paintings in stand-by mode.

The TV is designed to be placed against a wall, and can be tilted up to a maximum of five degrees. However, there is also the possibility of hanging it on the wall, as if it were a painting. There is also a cable collection system to connect devices such as decoders and game consoles in a simple and elegant way.

StanbyME is the 27-inch TV that runs on battery. It can be carried easily to any room

The StanbyME model is even more extreme. The 27-inch TV, in fact, it is powered by a battery that promises up to three hours of viewing. LG StanbyME can therefore be easily moved from one room to another, being devoid of any cable.

Similar to what is expected for monitors, the StanbyME screen can be raised, lowered, rotated and tilted as desired, in order to guarantee maximum visual comfort for the user.

Maximum freedom also for the platforms to be connected to the TV. In fact, all smartphones are supported, both Android and iOS, and there is the possibility of connecting PCs and laptops both in wired mode – there are both USB and HDMI ports – and wireless.

A user interface designed specifically for the product on the TV, with simplicity in the first place and able to learn the habits of the user. Also in this case, then, we have a sober and modern design and the possibility of showing, when in stand-by, some masterpieces of art.