This is still a good time to buy Bitcoin. Here are the levels that will keep the upside intact

In recent years, our Research Department has reported several Bitcoin operations with earnings that have repeatedly reached 400/500% in a few months. What to wait from now on? On 8 August, we wrote on our pages: Bitcoin returns to give a bullish signal and it’s time to be buyers.

From that moment on, there was a rise to 44,648.50 and then a subsequent retreat. How to proceed from now on? Can those on the sidelines buy the cryptocurrency or should they wait for further developments?

Our recommendation today is as follows:

this is still a good time to buy Bitcoin.

In the next paragraphs we will explain the reasons for our strategy and indicate the key levels to monitor for those wishing to carry out short and medium-long term operations.

Bitcoin (BTC EUR), since the beginning of the year has marked the minimum at 22,658.90 and the maximum at 54,229.70. Right now, it stands at around 40,556.2. In about a month, the climb to date has been 6.7%.

Our projections for the next 12 months and here are the levels that will keep the long-term upside intact

As long as the 31,563.70 level at the close of the month holds, we project the following prices over the next 12 months (until October 2022):

minimum area 38,415 / 46,335

area of ​​maximum 70,345 / 79,114.

If our view turns out to be correct from current levels, we could see a rise of as much as 80/85% in the next 12 months.

This is still a good time to buy Bitcoin. Our strategy for the short term

Here is our investment strategy for the next 1/3 months

As long as the level of 36.743 holds up at the weekly close (this is the stop loss level), it will be possible to rise towards the high of 54.229.70 that was formed in April of this year.

Our rating is Buy at current levels.

As usual, we will proceed step by step.