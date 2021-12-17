Tech

This is supposed to be the Xiaomi 12 design

If you’re wondering what the design of the Xiaomi 12, the awaited Android smartphone coming in the coming weeks, this is your lucky day: thanks to the series of render OnLeaks leaked in these hours we can in fact discover the alleged appearance of the device.

This should be Xiaomi 12

Of the official we only know that Xiaomi 12 will arrive with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, that is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but otherwise we have to rely on leaks and rumors. The photographic sector, for example, could be composed of three 50 MP sensors, while at the software level it could debut with the MIUI 13 based on Android 12. A generous battery with fast charging is also expected.

The renders below show a design rich in curves, with edge display and integrated camera through a small central hole. On the back a rather protruding and rectangular shaped photo module, with a flat back cover with slightly rounded edges. The leak also revealed the alleged dimensions of Xiaomi 12, that is 152.7 x 70 x 8.6 mm (11.5 mm including the photographic module).

The buttons are all positioned on the right side, while at the bottom it is difficult not to notice the USB Type-C port and the speaker, accompanied by the microphone hole. To find out all the official details we just have to wait a few more days: the latest suggest a presentation in China by the end of the month. Are you satisfied with what has been seen so far on the alleged Xiaomi 12?

