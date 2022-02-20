This is Tencent, the second largest video game company in the world

While there is debate over how Sony’s recent acquisition of Bungie and Microsoft’s historic purchase of Activision Blizzard will influence the video game industry and what platforms some of the most well-known IPs will come out on, there are a third in discord that at the stroke of a checkbook, is adding studies without making much noise.

This is Tencent, a chinese business giant that has more than 70% of the musical groups of the Asian country and that, little by little, is becoming one of the largest video game companies in the world, behind Sony. In 2020, its revenues amounted to 13,900 million dollars (about 12,237 million euros), while those of the Japanese multinational amounted to 25,000 million dollars (22,005 million euros).

In the list of companies in the sector with the highest annual income, Tencent is already above Microsoft and Nintendo, and after the non-stop acquisitions that it has been carrying out over the past year, the fact that it ends up leading the list is matter of time

However, if instead of making the comparison with the revenues of the fiscal year that the companies themselves publish, quarterly data are analyzed, estimates are made in the case of companies that do not have a separate video game division and sales are excluded. For hardware, Tencent is already in pole position, as this Newzoo analysis shows.

Owners of a piece of everything

Tencent GamesTencent’s video game division, has spread its roots so far and so well that owns shares in more than 30 companies, including some of the best known in the sector such as Riot Games, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft or Epic Games. His power within (and corresponding benefits) of these companies ranges from a small percentage of the shares, to majority shareholder, even owning 100%, as in the case of RiotGames (creators of League of Legends) of the actions in some cases. They were even interested in acquiring Crytek, a developer of crisis and the CryEngine engine.

Even if you decided to continue playing video games, but avoiding giving benefits to this company, it would be very complicated and in the case of playing from a mobile phone, impossible. They say that flies do not enter a closed mouth and Tencent takes it to the letter, making not-so-high-profile deals and acquisitionsbut they are almost as important and, above all, relevant to the sector.

In 2012 Tencent acquired 48.8% of the share capital of Epic, which is equivalent to 40% of the total company for 330 million dollars (about 290 million euros), and in the coming and going of alliances and purchases , had a dialogue with Google. Specifically, in the summer of 2021, a document came to light showing that Google intended to acquire Epic (influenced by the departure of Epic). Fortnite of the Play Store), considering an approach with Tencent to buy shares or, most likely, ally and between the two buy 100% of the company.

U.S LOL is owned by Tencent, this Asian giant acquired the Finnish company Supercellcreator of Clash of Clans and clash royale, almost nothing. In addition, in their catalog they have the most profitable game in the world, the Honor of Kingsa mobile game that has gone on to generate a billion dollars per quarter and by 2023, they are going to bring that experience to PC with the Honor of Kings: World. In the year 2015, it was done with funcomresponsible for Conan Exiles and shark moba Swedish studio that was working on a battle royale set in the universe of Vampire: The Masquerade.

Minor investments and participations

Tencent’s purchase ticket for their acquisitions is longer than the credits of a movie starwarsfrom the purchase of leyou in 2020, which in turn has a wide variety of developers such as Splash Damage (Gears Tactics, Halo: The Master Chief Collection); Turtle Rock Studios (Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead) or Digital Extreme (Warframe, The Darkness II) or Athlon Gamesin charge of the recently canceled MMORPG of The Lord of the Rings. In turn, they are also majority partners of Grinding Gear Gamesresponsible for the franchise path of exile; KleiEntertainmentcreators of don’t starve and Mark of the Ninja; 10 Chambers Collectiveresponsible for the cooperative horror game GTFO; Bloober-Teamcreators of The Mediumand mini clipa company specializing in mobile games.

behind fatsharkresponsible for Warhammer Vermintide 2; Dontnod Entertainmentspecializing in narrative adventures such as Life is Strange; TiMi Studio Groupone of the developers of Pokemon UNITE; and Marvelouspublisher of popular sagas such as Story of Seasons or No More Heroes, there is also Tencent. Same as from blue holecreators of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds; Frontier DevelopmentsResponsable of Elite Dangerous or Planet Coaster; Sumo Groupa holding company that includes developers such as Sumo Digital, known for Sackboy: A Big Adventure; Soleilcreators of ninjala or Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time ; Valhalla Game Studiosdevelopers of Devil’s Third; and The Chinese RoomResponsable of Dear Esther.

It is daunting to try to keep track of the number of developers and companies that are somehow part of or have received funding from this Chinese company. The list goes on: Yager Development (Spec Ops: The Line ), Payload Studios ( TerraTech ), Roblox, Discord and Bohemia Interactive (weapon 2), have also received investments. Among the agreements it has with other companies, the one it has with platinumgames (Bayonetta or The Wonderful 101: Remastered) and Remedy (Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break or Control), of which they own 3.8%.

the chinese hydra

Despite being somewhat unknown outside its borders, Tencent in China dominates the entertainment industry with an iron fistfrom mobile video games, to music groups or social networks, with WeChat (an application that already brings together messaging, payment systems, electronic commerce and even the possibility of paying traffic fines or making an appointment at the doctor).

Tencent in China is the Internet, it is video and music in streamingin addition to instant messaging. Tencent is WhatsApp, Netflix and Spotify at the same time. It would be like a conglomerate of such magnitude that it would only be comparable to the union of Google and Facebook. This company, like many others in Chinese territory, has the support of the Government, in fact, its founder, Ma Huateng, better known as Pony Ma, is a member of the National People’s Assembly of China (the highest legislative body).

Its international expansion is impressive, coming to own shares in companies like Tesla, Snapchat and Spotify. In 2014 he was about to buy WhatsApp, according to The Guardian. Another of his moves was to invest $150 million in Reddit.

At first, although many users of this platform were suspicious of this movement, the truth is that, since then, in the threads dedicated to Tencent’s management of the LOL, the comments most valued by users deal with the non-direct intervention on the security (such as micropayments) by the company. “Tencent allows Riot to make money for them, because they are smart enough to know that Riot will make more League money for Tencent than Tencent could make for itself if it tried to interfere,” reads one of these comments.

This compilation about who Tencent is and what companies it integrates, throughout this 2022 it will be expanded, There’s no doubt. What seems more complicated for them is to reap an unbeatable and monolithic success like the one they have in China, but outside its borders, something they experienced with WeChat, an integrated model that didn’t quite catch on in the West. Only they know the limit of how far they want to go or the money they have to make it possible, but for now, it seems practically limitless.