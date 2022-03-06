This is the 120 million dollar yacht seized from a Russian oligarch in France | International | News

Russia’s ferocious armed attack on Ukraine has prompted world leaders to take tough decisions against officials linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among them, Igor Sechin, CEO of the oil giant Rosneft, from whom the French government seized a yacht valued at 120 million dollars. The information was released by the American newspaper The Washington Post through its page, this Thursday, March 3.

Dans le cadre de la mise en œuvre des sanctions de l’Union européenne à l’encontre de la Russie et en soutien à l’Ukraine 🇺🇦 nous avons procédé à la saisie d’un premier yacht. ➡️ L’Amore Vero is immobilized in France. pic.twitter.com/ncr4UOP3OD — Olivier Dussopt (@olivierdussopt) March 3, 2022

This is the yacht seized from a Russian oligarch

According to the information, the super yacht can receive more than 14 guests and 28 crew members with all its luxuries. They also detailed that Sechin baptized the yacht with the name Amore Vero -“true love” in Italian-.

For his part, the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, said on his twitter account: “Thank you to the French customs officials who are enforcing the European Union sanctions against people close to the Russian government.”

The Washington Post reports that Sechin, the yachtsman, was Russia’s deputy prime minister from 2008 to 2012, and is among oligarchs with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The American newspaper explains that amid sanctions and threats of seizure from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and other world leaders, several luxury yachts owned by Russian billionaires have arrived in the Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean that it does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

The authorities manage that the yachts that have arrived in the Maldives and Montenegro in recent days are worth between $65 million and $150 million each.

While CBS News reveals that a yacht believed to be owned by Putin is found docked in a Russian port and beyond the reach of any possible sanctions or seizures. (I)