this is the 35 m2 house in which he lives – FayerWayer

Owning your own home is an important milestone for anyone. But even small, saying that one lives “below the poverty line” are major issues. Gives to doubt that the owner of Tesla, or a single Tesla car, could live “poor”. Elon Musk lives “below the poverty line,” according to his ex-partner, singer Grimes. This statement was made in several interviews and we wanted to delve into “why”.

One of the reasons that could push Grimes to point something like this is Elon’s house: it is a prefabricated house of 35 square meters, but quite nice and functional.

Elon Musk’s house in detail

After selling all his properties in 2021, except for a mansion on the San Francisco Bay, Elon Musk moved into a 35-square-meter prefabricated house.

The fact was made known after the same CEO of Tesla answered a tweet where he stated that he currently lived in a home valued at $50,000. It is clearly not a value to say that she lives “below the poverty line”. The house is located in Boca Chica, near the space base of SpaceX, another of his companies.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kind of awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

In the 35 square meters, Elon Musk have kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room. It is likely that the south african tycoon has expanded it to add an extra room. Or a couple, since the tycoon has six children.

This is how it would look enlarged:

Homes for Mars

But Musk has not only worked with Boxabl on the design of his functional house, but the firm of Prefabricated houses adopted one of his designs into a hypothetical ready-to-live-in dwelling on Mars. As part of SpaceX projects.