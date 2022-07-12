This is the accusation by the United States

A 16-page document contains the indication (indictment) against the renowned Cali designer Nancy Teresa González de Barberi and two of her closest workers. Since April, a Florida Southern District Court had notified Colombian authorities of the extradition request.

In one of the main points it is noted that the designer, together with her two collaborators (Diego Mauricio González Giraldo and John Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo) engaged in activities that can be summarized as smuggling. This is because she did not comply with several of the certificates required by the Convention for International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Court is clear in pointing out that these three people committed a conspiracy to commit a crime: clandestinely import products produced from protected wildlife species into the United States from Colombia, in violation of federal law, thus enriching themselves with the sale of smuggling.

The document indicates that the designer and her two collaborators omitted the payment required in the declaration form 3-177 when they made several trips to the United States to transport bags and purses required by CITES.

These same elements that were entered illegally were transported to the exhibition hall of the firm GZUNGA -founded by González- and which was located in an exclusive sector of New York City in order to be exhibited to minorities to proceed with their sale.

The first illegal entry was recorded on February 8, 2016 when Diego Mauricio González Giraldo arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport on an Avianca flight. In his personal suitcase were designer handbags made of alligator skin and that did not have the declaration form 3-177.

Just four days John Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo contacted two people to transport designer bags from Colombia to the United States. The designer from Cali was aware of all this and also gave instructions on how they should travel and transport the suitcases, as well as what they should tell the authorities if they were detained.

On February 13, González Giraldo went to JFK airport to collect the alligator skin bags. Four months later – taking into account the success of the first import – 32 alligator-skin bags were transferred to the designer’s main store by the same two couriers.

Two months later, that is, in August, Giraldo imported two alligator skins in hand luggage from a passenger airline that left Cali for New York. On September 5, 2016, the accusation highlights, he illegally entered 32 alligator skin bags using passenger flights and commercial airlines.

A day later, the designer traveled from Colombia to the United States, arriving at Newark International Airport (New Jersey) with alligator skin in her hand luggage. On that trip, when she was stopped by a special agent from the FWS, she, the designer, assured him that the four bags she was carrying were a gift for a friend.

The scare before a possible arrest only lasted a month. In October the same formula was repeated: using couriers they arrived on a passenger plane with 18 alligator skin bags. 2017 began with the same fraudulent importation of bags into the United States. On the 17th of that month, six bags entered the Miami International Airport.

On July 11, 2017, the United States authorities, the New York manager of the GZUNIGA firm, sent an email mentioning the importation of 20 alligator skin bags. That year the authorities did not record any more income from the designer, her two collaborators and her messengers.

On February 13, 2018, a new entry of 28 alligator and python skin bags began to be moved at the Miami airport. All of that merchandise was delivered directly to the New York-based store. On June 7, the two couriers transported 24 bags which had the same destination.

Between September 2 and 4, 2018, the entry of 24 handmade python and alligator bags was registered, which were taken directly to the store in New York. The events were recorded almost systematically in 2019; On February 27, the store managers received an email informing them of the arrival of 36 bags.

On March 13, 2019, a woman identified as Paola Soto and three other couriers traveled on American Airlines flight 920 from Colombia to Miami with 28 bags and purses. The Florida Court maintains that it was Soto who gave the plane tickets and monetary compensation to one of the couriers to carry three of the alligator skin bags.

The last trip was presented on April 4, 2019. A courier arrived via American Airlines flight 920 to Miami with three alligator bags. The route, like all, was the store located in New York. The document insists that none of the aforementioned imports met the requirements of US law.

In view of this, it is mentioned that despite being aware of the requirements that had to be met to carry out these imports and the trade laws of the United States, the designer and her collaborators launched a plan to avoid paying taxes.

For the time being, the Ministry of Justice, through its international affairs office, has not formally notified the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the extradition request.