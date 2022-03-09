this is the achievement that Zendaya achieved and that few noticed

Zendaya is one of the actresses of the moment and, at her young age, she had several achievements in her career. She knows which was one of the most important, but few remember.

International Women’s Day, which is commemorated every March 8, is the ideal day to remember those women who managed to make history. And, in the film industry there are many who managed to achieve success by breaking all kinds of stereotypes. Among them is Zendaya who, at present, is one of the most important actresses of the moment and one of the most loved by young people. In fact, of her generation, she is considered one of the best.

With only 25 years, Zendaya He already has a career that is trending. Far from scandals and rumors, she is focused on her life and her projects. She recently triumphed in all theaters with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and, furthermore, caused a sensation again with the second season of euphoria on HBO Max. Moreover, this series is the one that, without a doubt, marked a before and after in the life of the interpreter.

On euphoria she is the protagonist giving life to Rue, a recovering addict and which led the artist to touch a subject that had never happened to her. In this fiction Coleman was able to show her versatility giving her best, with a version of her talent never seen before. In fact, the great performance that she carried out was recognized from the first edition when she won the highest Emmy Award.

In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the also singer She won the award for Best Leading Actress in a drama thus making television history. This is because, when he received this award, She became the youngest actress to win the highest statuette. At only 24 years old at the time, the artist demonstrated her ability and she became one of the women who could make film history..

Also, as if this were not enough, this led her to take the position from Jodie Comer, who won at the time being only 26 years old. On the other hand, Zendaya too She established herself as the second African-American woman to win the highest recognition of the Emmys. And, without a doubt, in each of her works, she makes it clear that she has everything to remain one of the most important women in the industry, but also one of the most influential in the world.