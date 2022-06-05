This is the actor who will replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Captain Jack Sparrow was left an orphan in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ when Disney decided to remove Johnny Depp from the famous sagahowever, it seems thatThe character already has a substitute and it is Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, who would be in talks to replace Amber Heard’s ex in the franchise.



Dwayne Johnson

According to the media ‘Giant Freakin Robot’, The Rock could be the main actor and who gives life to the iconic Jack Sparrow in the third spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean. Presumably at Disney they want to include a change of image in the remembered pirate, with one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood. In addition, Dwayne Johnson has already worked with Disney, since he co-starred with Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, a film released in 2021.

One of Johnny Depp’s most famous roles is Captain Jack Sparrow, in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, which even earned the actor an Oscar nomination. The producer of the franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer, recently confirmed that Depp will not participate in the scripts that he is currently working on for a new film in the saga. The actor, who played the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for five films, was eliminated. officially from the planned restart in 2018, Days after Amber Heard’s controversial op-ed was published in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, which was “catastrophic” for the actor’s career and coincided with the loss of a $ 23 million deal for a sequel to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against his ex-partner for defamation. in a long and controversial trial. The actor’s followers lined up every day to see the movie star arrive in court. At the end of one of the sessions at the Fairfax courthouse, the actor surprised his fans by playing the legendary voice of Captain Jack Sparrow, who became famous for his performances in the Disney franchise. The 58-year-old actor waved to fans from the back seat window of his truck. Then someone yelled: “You will always be our Captain Jack Sparrow!” In response, Depp said in imitation of his iconic character’s voice: “He’s still out there. I see it from time to time. He shows up from time to time.”



Jack Sparrow

The video did not take long to go viral on all social networks, as there is no doubt that the support of the general public for this iconic character from the famous saga is gigantic. The actor’s followers continue to express their passion for Johnny Depp’s performance as Jack Sparrow, declaring that “no one will ever replace him”, they have even started a campaign on networks to demand that he return. ASome fans hold out hope that Depp will return, however, now it seems that Dwayne Johnson will be in charge of bringing the unforgettable pirate to life.