This is the actress who joins the production of Ellen Pompeo

British actress Imogen Reid will join Ellen Pompeo in the untitled series about adopting orphans as the lead character. Pompeo, who is recognized for her participation in the popular series “Grey’s Anatomy”, will get into the skin of Reid’s mother.

Imogen’s on-screen credits include Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the 2019 BBC adaptation of Les Miserables, and the 2020 HBO series The Third Day.

The long-awaited production is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopt what they believe to be a girl with dwarfism. As they begin to raise her alongside her three biological children, they slowly begin to believe that she may not be who she claims to be.

They face difficult questions of their own about how far they are willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that is being waged in the tabloids, the courts and, ultimately, in their marriage, Collider said.

inspiring case

The shocking case has drawn parallels to the 2009 horror film “Orphan” starring Vera Farmiga and Isabelle Fuhrman. The court case on which this series is based occurred in 2019.

Real-life couple Kristine Barnett and ex-husband Michael Barnett have been charged with neglect for allegedly abandoning their adopted daughter Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism, when she was nine years old.

The information indicates that Reid will play Natalia, since she assumed the main role, although the family has other children.

Ellen Pompeo will executive produce the new limited series. According to the information, she will appear in only eight episodes, but will continue to be the narrator and executive producer of the show. This will be Ellen Pompeo’s first major role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2005.

The untitled series has been in development for more than 18 months. Katie Robbins will also executive produce the series, along with Erin Levy, who will also serve as showrunner on the project. Laura Holstein, Mike Epps, Dan Spilo and Niles Kirchner will also executive produce the series.