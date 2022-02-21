This is the actress who replaced Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the Peacemaker cameo

peacemakerthe celebrated James Gunn series for DC, reached its last episode last week with an explosive cameo in one of its last scenes. So much so, that we see the very League of Justice arriving at the scene of the final confrontation of Peacemaker and company against the alien butterflies, a witty cameo in which the Peacemaker himself reproaches them for always being late, not without joking again about Aquaman’s love preferences. Of course, we only see four members of the Justice League on screen, two of them with their usual interpreters (Aquaman and Flash) and the other two shaded without showing their faces (Superman and wonder-woman). Now we know who played the role of Gal Gadot for the cameo.

The actress who replaced Gal Gadot comes to light

So while Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller They appear on the screen in close-ups and even talking to each other, both Superman and Wonder Woman appear in a testimonial way, since they did not have their usual interpreters, that is, henry cavill and Gal Gadot, respectively. Now, we know that the actress who played Wonder Woman is Kimberly Von Illberg; all this through his social networks, where he has published the following photograph from the Peacemaker film set.

“I have been waiting to post this photo since last May!! Peacemaker Episode 8 IS FINALLY AVAILABLE! COME ON, WONDER WOMAN, haha. The best concert by far!! I can’t believe I was lucky enough to use Gal Gadot’s real wardrobe and hair. What is my life? ”, Writes the actress in her Instagram post where she has also published the photo that you can see on these lines along with a photograph of her dressing room door with the name wonder-woman.

Let’s remember that Gal Gadot is already working on the third part of Wonder Woman with director Patty Jenkins, so Kimberly Von Illberg’s cameo was only for this DC series. peacemaker will be back soon with his season 2.

