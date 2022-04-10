this is the adaptation that prepares to direct

Kristen Stewart is a popular and talented actress who has been making noise in the Hollywood industry for years. She is now going to direct her own project based on real events.

Kristen Stewart She is not a novice when it comes to the Hollywood industry, she gained notoriety in 2002 for her work in the film The Panic Room of the talented filmmaker David Fincher, and since then had a meteoric rise with awards and even the nomination for an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Needless to say, her role as Bella Swan in the saga Twilight put her in the center of the scene.

The movies he worked on Kristen Stewart include: Speak, Catch the Kid, Zathura, Snow White & the Huntsman, Camp X-Ray, Siempre Alice, Equals, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, Charlie´s Angels, Happiests Season and the recent spencer where he personified the eternal Lady Di. The actress’s career is heterogeneous and with films for all tastes.

Kristen Stewart and her project

Kristen Stewart She also had the pleasure of making her directorial debut with the short film come swim of 2017 and now, just in 2022 when she is turning 32, she is working on a very personal project that will see her behind the scenes again for the film titled The Chronology of Waterwhich is based on real life events about a very special woman.

The Chronology of Water follow the life of Lydia Yuknavitch, one of the most respected feminist writers in the world, who had a difficult youth beginning to develop her sexuality, something that filled her with conflict when she realized that she was attracted to both men and women. That situation led the writer to a process of self-destruction and addiction that threatened to put her life at risk.

The story chosen by Kristen Stewart To continue his career as a filmmaker, he has a theme that remains current with a world that is being crossed by the struggle of women who seek to achieve gender equality and day by day they have achievements in that regard. This work by Stewart seems to be a step in that direction and yet another achievement of the film industry in favor of self-acceptance and equality.