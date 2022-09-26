This is the aesthetic medicine treatment that my friends in their thirties are undergoing (and about which confusion reigns)

“Vitamin injections make me ‘vacation face’”, a 36-year-old coworker told me, referring to that unified tone and healthy and rested appearance that summer days give us. “I’ve started ‘tapping vitamins’ and I couldn’t be happier: I look rested and gorgeous”, another friend of 33 told me, just a week later. More and more acquaintances ask me about this procedure, and unfortunately, I have detected enough confusion about. I have consulted three different doctors to know all the details of this procedure for healthy skin with a natural glow, whose popularity and confusion continue to grow at street level.

“People call pricking vitamins’ to everything that is injectable in the face and this is the main mistake: when you go to a beauty center you MUST ask what they are going to infiltrate you and for what purpose, because then the problems come…”, tells us Marta García-Legaz, dermatologist and medical communicator at IMR (Ricart Medical Institute, in Madrid and Valencia ). Broadly speaking, it is “mesotherapy, a therapeutic procedure that consists of applying microinjections (intradermally) to deposit small doses of what we want to inject in the area to be treated”, he adds. Next, we proceed to clear the main doubts.

what is injected

There are two versions about vitamin mesotherapy. The most widespread is the one shared by the aesthetic doctor Marta Sierra, from Beldon Medical -known as the new temple of well aging and located at Conde de Aranda, 14 (Madrid)–: “When we talk about ‘injecting vitamins’, in reality, we are talking about injecting vitamins B, C, D and E along with non cross-linked hyaluronic acid, amino acids, minerals, coenzymes and nucleic acids“.

However, this doctor clarifies that vitamin injections are also often referred to “when we only inject non-crosslinked hyaluronic acid in high concentrations: it does not plump, but only produces a revitalization of the skin”.

where does it infiltrate

“It infiltrates at the level of the dermis, which is the middle layer of the skin, with the aim of deeply hydrating, stimulating collagen production, improving luminosity and texture and preventing aging. For this reason, it can be injected in those areas where we want to achieve these effects, usually: face, neck, décolleté, back of the hands and scalp”, says Dr. Morales Raya, founder of the homonymous clinic. As for the exact points, my friends in their thirties have received punctures in the area of ​​​​the Crow’s feet and near the corner of mouth.

For vitamin injections, the IMR doctor uses needles less than 4 mm. For his part, Dr. Morales Raya points out that the procedure becomes “almost painless and we reduce the risk of hematoma with these small diameter and very short needles. Also, to make it less annoying, we put numbing cream”.

The results

“Vitamins and hyaluronic acid stimulate the fibroblasts in our skin to produce collagen, achieving redensification and hydration of the skin. It is the perfect treatment to have a skin of healthy and bright appearance. ”, points out Dr. Saw. From IMR they also highlight “an improvement in the quality and texture of the skin”, but they warn that “it will not achieve great tightening or volumizing effects”.